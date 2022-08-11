Ellis Timmer of Astoria was honored for her creativity and workmanship at the 41st Quilt Show & Competition, hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee Aug. 5 and 6 at the Knoxville Expo Center in Knoxville.
Timmer won an Honorable Mention award for her quilt “City Sampler” in the Large Pieced-Team category. The work includes 99 unique panels featuring geometric shapes, largely in blues and greens, all set against a white background. Timmer came up with the design and did all the cutting, sewing, pressing and binding, while fellow quilter Stephanie Vaughn did the final stitching. Timmer and her parents each made quilts during the summer of 2020 when they were cooped up at home, and her grandmother, Betty Nagle, who lives near the Kentucky-Tennessee border, suggested she enter hers in the SMQT competition.
The show featured more than 200 quilts and about $6,000 in awards. Dedicated to advancing appreciation of the artistry and historical significance of quiltmaking, the SMQT notes online that “Teamwork can build friendships that last a lifetime,” quoting the pro wrestler Natalya Neidhart. The group is especially happy to see younger quilters such as Timmer engage in the art.
Timmer is a junior at the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, the “Fame” school, majoring in fine art. In her free time, she crochets adorable dinosaurs for her Etsy store, Destination Ditmars.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented