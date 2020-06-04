A hastily called vigil in Astoria Park organized to demand justice for the victims of police brutality and racism brought out over a thousand people on Monday evening.
At a point when tensions between protesters and the police have continued to escalate across New York City, the Queens crowd preached a message of nonviolence, but called for protests to continue beyond the pandemic.
“Let’s remember this energy when we’re not on our couch. When we’re not distracted by our jobs, or the media, or Broadway or whatever is in your life when this isn’t your problem,” said Christian Thompson. “The fact is that it’s our problem every day.”
The vigil originated in the Astoria Mutual Aid chat, according to one of the group’s members. The idea started around lunchtime on Monday and then circulated to thousands on social media within hours. It assembled without a set program or list of speakers. Community members took the podium as the spirit moved them — many of whom had never spoken at a rally, or ever been to one before.
“I didn’t think I was going to talk. I thought I was just going to be here,” said Oscar Acevedo, a Bronx resident who came with his sister. He said that it was his first ever protest but he was moved by the number of people and other speakers to join in.
“I just couldn’t help myself,” he said.
For the first 15 minutes of the vigil as hundreds of people pooled in the west end of the park near Charybdis Playground, the crowd was filled with a somber silence.
Then suddenly a cell phone ringtone of N.W.A.’s “F--k Tha Police” accidentally went off, and a member of the crowd shouted out, “But it’s safe to say that Astoria, Queens, is for Black Lives Matter.”
The park burst into applause. Astoria resident Nattalee Randall impulsively jumped in the center of a circle that was forming to sing a hymn that echoed throughout the park.
From then on, residents of many different races and walks of life took turns to speak and recite poetry on everything from police brutality, civil rights, allyship and how to have conversations about racism to local elections.
“I want to talk to my allies. It doesn’t stop here. You need to have those conversations with your friends. This is something that you have started and you need to finish it,” said Courtney Daniels, a black Bronx resident addressing the many white members of the crowd.
Astorian Paula Rabinowitz told the crowd she had recently moved back to New York from Minneapolis, where she lived with her husband, David Bernstein, a self-described radical activist who recently died of coronavirus. Rabinowitz described watching continual police violence as a professor in Minneapolis.
“I am so glad to be back in New York to be amongst you. It’s the first time I haven’t felt misery in one month,” she said.
Astorian Nikita Simon argued that the best way to reform the NYPD is through local elections.
“Go vote. You got to go vote. Don’t vote for what benefits your pockets. Don’t vote for what benefits you. Vote for what benefits humanity,” she said.
A group of about seven police officers from the 114th Precinct stood about 20 yards back from the outskirts of the crowd, watching the vigil from afar for its entirety.
“I cannot survive a traffic stop. I cannot whistle. I didn’t whistle. I can’t walk. I can’t wear a hoodie. I can’t reach for my cell phone. I can’t carry my legally owned firearm,” recited local poet Joaquin Capehart.
The speeches continued without interruption for another two hours. As the sun set, the crowd turned on their cell phone flashlights to illuminate the space. After the park officially closed at 9 p.m., most of the crowd dispersed but a core group of predominantly younger residents stayed another hour to continue speaking.
“This peacefulness is what we need to keep going. They want us to fight back. They want us to be criminals,” said Michelle Galvan, a 21-year-old Astoria resident, who had never spoken at a political rally before but said that she felt it to be a necessary reaction to the current moment.
Around 10 p.m. the holdouts agreed to end the vigil in time for everyone to get home for the 11 p.m. curfew. Many made calls to gather again at the same time another night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.