Employees from the Astoria Boulevard Starbucks celebrated their recent filing for unionization with the National Labor Relations Board by holding a rally last Friday night, where they were joined by the Queens Democratic Socialists of America and the Amazon Labor Union.
According to Brandi Alduk, an organizer and barista at the Astoria Boulevard location, the group had not planned for Friday’s rally to be particularly big. That, however, proved not to be the case, as people came by the dozen to show solidarity.
“Everyone was just really excited for the opportunity to work together and get involved and have this big moment of community support,” she told the Chronicle.
The location is the first Queens Starbucks to file a unionization petition and one of only a handful citywide, joining what is now a nationwide effort across the chain. That movement began in December, when one Buffalo location voted to unionize amid increased worker activity nationwide.
Alduk cited the Buffalo unionization effort as an influential force for the Astoria location to begin its own push.
“We would kind of talk and be like, ‘Hey, do you think this could happen at our location?’” she recalled of that early period. Alduk eventually reached out to the Buffalo branch for guidance, expediting the process.
Meanwhile, Alduk, who has worked for Starbucks for almost three years and has been at the Astoria location for two, said they had been concerned with Starbucks management for some time, particularly following the stores’ reopening in the summer of 2020.
“There was more work put upon us while we were understaffed,” she said. “So they wanted us to maintain Covid protocols of every 30 minutes, cleaning off the high touch areas ... we were unable to maintain those conditions in the lobby, and it made it difficult to maintain dishes behind the bar.”
While Alduk said that all of the location’s 13 “partners,” as Starbucks calls its employees, have their own reasons for wanting a union, she said that the unity the group feels has been monumental: “We were able to see that we had a special level of solidarity that other stores [didn’t have].”
That same feeling resonated at Friday’s rally, where they were joined not only by Amazon Labor Union members — who were fresh off a major victory as the Staten Island Amazon warehouse won their unionization election that afternoon — but numerous elected officials, as well, including Councilmember Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria), state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) and Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria). Though she was not present at Friday’s rally, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) has visited the store and has been a vocal supporter.
But this is just the beginning for the Astoria Boulevard location; though they have filed a petition with the NLRB, the workers have not been recognized as a union yet. Since Starbucks has not voluntarily recognized the group as a union, the NLRB dictates that an election be held among all store employees. The rules of that election are to be determined in a hearing between the parties, which had originally been slated for today, but now is set to occur toward the end of this month or early May.
