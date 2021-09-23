City Councilman and avowed Mets fan Jimmy Van Bramer greeted Joan Ford, widow of Astoria native and New York Yankees Hall of Famer Whitey Ford, on Sept. 18 as the city co-named the corner of 43rd Street and 34th Avenue for the legendary lefty hurler.
Ford’s family was in attendance, as were Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and state Sen. Mike Gianaris, above.
Ford was 91 when he passed away last October. “The Chairman of the Board” still holds Yankees records for career wins, innings pitched and shutouts, is tied for first in starts and is second in strikeouts. The 10-time All-Star also holds baseball’s all-time record with 10 victories in World Series competition.
