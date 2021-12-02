Astoria is slated to be the southern terminus of what Gov. Hochul is calling the two largest energy projects in the state in half a century.
Hochul announced Tuesday that the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has finalized contracts with Clean Path New York LLC for its Clean Path NY project; and with HQ Energy Services Inc. for its Champlain Hudson Power Express project.
The Clean Path project, if approved by state regulators, would bring solar- and wind-generated electricity from a substation in Delaware County and connect with the city at the Rainey power substation located just north of the Roosevelt Island Bridge.
The Champlain Hudson Power Express would bring hydroelectric power from Hydro-Québec in Canada through power lines that would run beneath Lake Champlain and both under and near stretches of the Hudson River before connecting to the massive Con Edison complex on 20th Avenue which hosts a number of energy companies.
“This announcement not only accelerates our pace to achieving the goal for having 70 percent of New York State’s energy to come from renewable resources, we’re also creating sustainable jobs, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, and paving the way for cleaner air and a healthier future for all New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a statement on her official website. “I’m proud that New York continues to lead the nation with innovative green energy initiatives and has set a global example of what must be done to take on climate change.”
The governor said aside from greenhouse gas reductions and quality improvements, the projects would mean $8.2 billion in economic development across the state, including investments in disadvantaged communities.
The contracts have been submitted to the state’s Public Service Commission for approval, and are subject to a public comment period that will run through Feb. 7, 2022. The petition and contracts are available on the Department of Public Service’s website at https://on.ny.gov/3ro5DMR under Case Number 15-E-0302, where comments can be submitted. If the contracts are approved, the Champlain route is expected to be producing power in 2025, and the Clean Path in 2027.
Mayor de Blasio, in a statement accompanying Hochul’s release, was supportive. “If the largest city in the nation can rely on clean energy for power, any place can,” he said.
The environmental community was not unanimous in its response. Julie Tighe, president of the New York League of Conservation Voters, supported it in Hochul’s statement.
“New York needs to act quickly to achieve the state’s target of 70 percent renewable energy by 2030 and today’s announcement of the signing of Tier 4 contracts between NYSERDA and developers is a big step forward to keep us on track,” Tighe said. In regard to the digging that would have to take place in and near the Hudson, a NYLCV spokesman said in an email that the state still must do its due diligence.
“These projects, like any construction project, require permitting from the Department of Environmental Conservation that includes comprehensive reviews for sensitive habitats, among other considerations, and requires mitigation measures to minimize the environmental impact of any construction project,” the spokesman said in an email. “The State holds developers to strict environmental standards, and we are confident that New Yorkers will enjoy enormous benefits for the climate and local air quality that these projects represent as they help us move off fossil fuel.”
Riverkeeper, an organization dedicated to the preservation and rehabilitation of the Hudson and other waterways, referred the Chronicle to a statement on its website from September.
“Transmission of renewable energy to NYC is essential, but it’s dismaying that the state has selected two projects that would damage the Hudson River as a consequence,” the group said. The group said the Champlain project “would incentivize unsustainable hydroelectric power that harms indigenous communities in Canada, send New York’s energy dollars out of our country, and turn hundreds of miles of the Hudson River and Lake Champlain into a construction site.”
