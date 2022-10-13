A massive and controversial five-block development proposal for Astoria now might include something both sides have found elusive — middle ground — in the wake of last month’s approval by the City Planning Commission.
Published reports state that Innovation QNS, a consortium made up of Kaufman Astoria Studios, Silverstein Properties and BedRock Real Estate Partners has offered, in a letter to Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside), to designate 40 percent of the 2,800 proposed apartment units — more than 1,100 — affordable. The original called for 25 percent.
The project is concentrated around Steinway Street and 35th Avenue. Representatives of the developers could not be reached prior to the Chronicle’s deadline. But the project’s official website states it is slated to include 12 buildings and two acres of open space, including a playground and a dog park in an area that now is largely industrial.
There also will be space for retail, restaurants, a new movie theater and room for community organizations.
The plan also calls for 250,000 square feet for small businesses, startups and nonprofits in the creative arts industries.
Won’s office did not respond to requests for comment for this story, including where she stands on the offer of 40 percent affordable housing; and whether she has a backup plan to replace the more than 1,100 affordable units should Innovation QNS be blocked or withdrawn.
Under City Council custom and practice, a councilmember usually can kill a development project that comes up for a vote in his or her district if it is not to the member’s liking. Won has demanded at least 50 percent of the units as affordable. In September she accused the CPC of rubber-stamping the application
Borough President Donovan Richards, who has been on the record opposing the initial application, said in A press release om Sept. 28 that he is more optimistic.
“I’ve been clear throughout this long and often frustrating land use process that the development team behind Innovation QNS needed to put forth a steadfast commitment to true affordability,” Richards said.
He believes 1,100 permanently affordable units, including about 500 available at 30 percent of the area median income, represents significant progress.
“With Astoria and New York City as a whole in the throes of a housing crisis, we must set a new standard when it comes to ensuring private development provides significant public benefits to the communities they seek to call home, the borough president said. “I thank the development team behind Innovation QNS for its partnership in bringing true and deep affordable housing to Queens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.