The third annual benefit in memory of beloved chef Jeff Michner returns to Astoria on Saturday, April 29, at Pig Beach BBQ.
Held at Pig Beach BBQ’s Queens location at 35-37 36 St., the benefit will feature 25 indoor and outdoor food stations helmed by celebrated chefs and champion pit masters from around the country.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Jeff Michner Foundation, a nonprofit created by the Michner family that supports families managing loss and grief and provides scholarships to graduating high school students with a love for cooking and golf — two of Michner’s biggest passions in life, according to a press release.
Michner died suddenly in 2018 at the age of 38, leaving behind his wife, Sara, infant daughter, Hayes, and twin sister, Meghan, who is married to one of the Pig Beach partners, Matt Adboo.
The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., is organized by Adboo and partners Shane McBride and Rob Shawger.
The three formulated the idea for Pig Beach while working on America’s highly competitive barbecue circuit, according to the company’s website.
They recruited Michner to run the kitchen in 2015 and over time expanded from a seasonal pop-up location to a multi-venue, year-round restaurant brand that has won awards and accolades far and wide.
They now have locations in Queens and Brooklyn as well as Florida and Kentucky.
The event, which is expected to draw up to 1,500 people and is presented by Anheuser Busch, brings together barbecue greats from around the country including James Beard Award-winning chef Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott BBQ in Alabama, Bill Durney of Hometown BBQ in Brooklyn, BBQ Hall of Famer Tuffy Stone of Cool Smoke BBQ in Virginia, Chris Lilly of Big Bob Gibson BBQ in Alabama, Amy Mills of 17th Street BBQ in Illinois and more.
For the first time, there will be a friendly competitive component hosted by Food Network’s Michael Symon, where pit masters will vie for the People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice awards.
Symon will be filming the day’s festivities for an episode of his Food Network show, BBQ USA.
There will also be an onstage rib-eating competition and live musical performances.
General admission tickets grant access from 12:30 to 5 p.m. and include food and drink. General admission tickets are $135 at the door. Kids under 12 are free. VIP tickets grant early access, meet and greets, lounge access and more and are $225 each.
Tickets and more information can be found at pigbeachnyc.com.
“Losing Jeff is a loss we will never overcome, but it is our hope to keep his memory with us by celebrating his life and embracing the things he loved most: family, friends and great food,” Pig Beach states on the event page.
