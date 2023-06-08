Community Board 11 on Monday again condemned plans for an independent and assisted living facility in Douglaston it has been discussing for nearly five years, this time rejecting a height variance for the site.
The two proposed buildings would be located at 242-22 61 Ave., up against the western side of the Douglaston Golf Course. While one building would house 126 independent living units — 38 of which would be affordable — along with medical facilities, the other would include 203 assisted living units.
Because the site is at the bottom of a manmade hill, even though the proposed buildings are between eight and 10 stories tall, they would not go above the golf course tree line. Yet the planned height for those buildings is still 300 percent taller than zoning regulations permit — four times as much; hence the need for a variance. The taller of the two would be just under 123 feet high.
Eric Palatnik, an attorney representing the applicant, Boulevard Healthcare, said that having the buildings at the base of the hill would help secure it in place.
But Douglas Montgomery, who chairs the board’s Douglaston Zoning Committee, said he and other members of the panel have concerns about the structural soundness of the hill, which would be cut into as part of the construction process. Members worry that building so much higher than typically allowed could exacerbate the problem, he said.
“I mean, we’re not engineers, but I do know that hill — and I’ve taken pictures and presented them to the board — it’s eroding. There are streams inside,” Montgomery added.
“You’re asking us, representing the community, to approve not 10 percent more height, not 20 percent — 300 percent,” First Vice Chair Victor Dadras said. “And we really need to justify to ourselves and to the community, representing them, why you need it to be this tall.”
Previous plans for the project had included much longer buildings; those were scrapped, as traveling between floors during an emergency would be faster than running from end to end. But as Palatnik and his colleagues explained, the plan had to maintain the number of units originally planned to remain economically viable.
Michelle Fields asked more than once whether an erosion feasibility study had been completed and did not get clear answers.
While he was sympathetic to the need for assisted living facilities in the area, Chair Paul DiBenedetto did not think the proposal was a good idea. “It’s an artificial hillside — that’s why the shopping center had all these issues with water over the years,” he said. “The property’s changed hands many many times. You know why? In real estate it’s what they call an unbuildable lot. That’s why it’s still there. If the property could have been developed, it would have been a long time ago,”
Although the variance failed by a 25-9 vote, the decision is up to the borough president and ultimately, the City Planning Commission.
“Our Board is hopeful that the CPC gives deference to the Board’s opinion on the matter, given the fact that the height allowance they are asking for is about 300 [percent] taller than the zoning allows,” District Manager Joe Marziliano said in an email to the Chronicle. “The Board feels that the design is far beyond a reasonable height accommodation.”
