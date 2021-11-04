Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) who represents District 31 (Cambria Heights, St. Albans, Hollis, Queens Village, Bellerose and parts of Floral Park) is exploring a run for the state Attorney General’s Office.
His announcement comes after Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James declared on Oct. 28 that she will campaign for the Governor’s Office, which is currently being held by Gov. Hochul, who was sworn in after ousted Gov. Cuomo was accused of alleged sexual harassment earlier this year.
“When we saw that Attorney General Letitia James was considering or mulling a run for governor, I’ve been exploring a run for attorney general,” said Vanel. “The reason why, is that I’m from a region that has the highest rate of foreclosure in the state and this is also the region with the highest minority homeownership in the country.”
During the Great Recession (Dec. 2007 to June 2009), 27,000 houses were foreclosed on throughout the city and 9,000 of those homes were in the Southeast Queens region.
Recently, state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) held his Southeast Queens Monthly Housing Series on city tax liens sales and the Southeast Queens region that encompasses Senate District 14 (Comrie) and Senate District 10 (state Sen. James Sanders Jr., D-South Ozone Park) had the largest rate of foreclosures not just in the city but the state, according to the Oct. 27 virtual meeting.
“These banks and lendors have refused to work with minority neighborhoods and working family neighborhoods to be able to help them stay in their homes and modify their loans,” said Vanel.
Vanel would like to also address gun violence via Cure Violence programs and economic opportunities; as well as fraud and consumer protections to protect seniors and young people at the AG’s Office.
“I’ve been fighting hard ... to support community initiatives that have violence divergence programs,” said Vanel. “We find that so many seniors and young people have fallen victim to scams online ... I’ve been passing laws and bills to address fraud and consumer protection, especially online.”
Vanel, an entrepreneur, private pilot and attorney of 20 years, is the son of Haitian immigrants and lives in Cambria Heights. The assemblyman chairs the subcommittee on Internet and Technology and is on the committees on Banks; Children and Families; Codes; Corporations, Authorities and Commissions; Racing and Wagering; and Science and Technology and believes that he has the right background to address the issues plaguing the state.
“This is the time that we must have an attorney general that is looking at the future,” said Vanel. “I just came from upstate and the major thing that everyone was complaining about was broadband access for them and their children so that they can go to school and be educated properly so they don’t have to sit in a parking lot for internet ... An attorney general can fight for that.”
Vanel would like to close the gap for the unbanked and the underbanked too.
“Financial technology, fintech, is a space where we can look creatively to have the unbanked and underbanked banked,” said Vanel. “It would be interesting to see how the use of new technology can possibly close that digital divide and close that financial divide.”
Vanel wants to use the law to help protect and advocate for New Yorkers.
“As an attorney general you can make sure that the agencies are fair,” said the former restaurateur. “Employers should have a fair shot in New York State to be able to hire people and operate. You are the people’s lawyer. As the people’s lawyer I want to make sure that New Yorkers have the best opportunities to have great jobs and opportunities right here.”
Vanel supports the vaccination mandate for public employees.
“If the coronavirus taught us anything,” said Vanel, “it taught us that we are all connected. There was a point that we were all indoors because exposure to each other was something that was bad for all of us. We lost so many people in New York State. We had to shelter in.”
As of Nov. 2, there have been approximately 2.57 million coronavirus-related cases and 56,067 deaths in the Empire State.
“We can’t fight it individually, we have to fight it together,” said Vanel. “We are accountable to each other ... that is the bottom line. Whoever doesn’t understand that is living on another planet, whether we like it or not. Nobody wants to go back to a time we were shut in. With that comes responsibility ... I think the vaccine mandates are good. The rights of the all override the rights of the individual.”
The assemblyman has written bills that establishes a commission to study the European Union’s general protection data regulation and current state of cybersecurity; and preclude inadmissable statements made because of false facts about evidence or because a statement undermines the reliability of the defendant’s statement.
He has seven pending bills that prohibit social media targeting minors with injurious content; social media companies targeting users with content that causes cognizable harm; that establish the crime of unauthorized email use; require that email providers implement certain procedures for reporting email fraud; require social media companies that host accounts for minors to disclose certain information to verifiable parents; require operators of websites to prevent intellectual property fraud; and lessen penalties for most drug possessions offenses.
“I’ve been working and passing laws to address these issues so that the attorney general will have the power to address them,” said Vanel. “I’m the most qualified.”
Other Democrats eyeing James’ seat include District Attorneys Melinda Katz (Queens) and Eric Gonzalez (Brooklyn), Senate Deputy Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) and U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-Newburgh), according to City & State, a political news outlet. Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, a former Democratic nominee who ran against Cuomo for governship in 2014, has also filed with the state’s Board of Elections to run for the AG’s Office.
Attorneys Michael Henry, Joseph Holland and John Sarcone III also filed with the BOE, and are running on the Republican line.
“I’m one of the people that also deals with these issues,” said Vanel, who once faced foreclosure on a home. “When it comes to me, I’m not talking theories. I understand. I’m one of you.”
