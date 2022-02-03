The New York State Legislature introduced the Legislative Task Force on Reapportionment and Redistricting’s proposed new lines for the state’s congressional, state Senate and Assembly district lines this week.
The Assembly voted in favor of the proposed congressional lines Wednesday afternoon with 104 votes in favor; the Senate voted along party lines, 43-20, Wednesday night, to pass those, too. Thursday morning, the Assembly passed the state district lines 118-29, and the Senate approved it 43-20. All are awaiting Gov. Hochul's signature, which she is expected to grant.
The proposed maps are the culmination of a long, drawn-out redistricting process following the 2020 Census. For the first time in the state’s history, the task was given to the Independent Redistricting Committee, as called for by a 2014 state constitutional amendment. When no agreement could be reached, the job was sent back to the Legislature last week, where Democrats have the majority.
Most of the proposed congressional lines remain largely the same in Queens, with the exception of NY-3, which currently encompasses parts of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens counties. The Assembly-approved NY-3, however, will stretch across five counties, each with its own politicians and executives, covering land on both sides of the Long Island Sound.
“It’s gonna take a unique person to run and win in that seat,” said political analyist and St. John’s University government Professor Briane Browne.
In South Queens, Howard Beech would be shifted from the district of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) to that of Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau).
Other districts across the city have raised a few eyebrows, such as the proposed NY-11 that will include all of Staten Island with parts of Park Slope. Still, state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), who co-chairs LATFOR, stands by the lines.
“We have very strict rules here in New York that we operate under when these lines are drawn. Among them is the lines are not drawn for the purpose of benefiting a party or a particular individual. We believe we have complied with those rules,” he said on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” Feb. 1. “Our lawyers have looked at this backwards and forwards.”
Analysts say the proposed lines push New York over the edge from being a blue state to a deep blue state. Despite that, it seems few Queens Democrats or progressives are thrilled about the changes, particularly in regards to the division of South Ozone Park and Richmond Hill into separate Assembly districts. The neighborhoods have grown significantly in their South Asian populations in recent years; many community members have therefore asked that they be unified. Though the proposed lines reduce the number of Assembly districts the area is split among, it does not unify them, dividing Little Guyana in the process. The Senate lines further divide the community into separate districts.
“These maps by State Democrats will perpetuate harm to South Asian and Indo-Caribbean residents who have called South Queens home since the 1960s — for at least another decade, and another generation,” Richard David, a community leader in Richmond Hill, wrote in a message to the Chronicle. “It’s heartbreaking to see, especially after so many people testified for these areas to be kept united. This represents a failure of our broken democracy.”
Indeed, South Queens residents took to the streets Tuesday in a march to the NYS Legislature office in Manhattan, demanding that the public be given the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed lines. Several nonprofits took part in the march, including South Queens Women’s March, Sadhana: Coalition of Progressive Hindus and APA VOICE: Voting and Organizing to Increase Civic Engagement, among others.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), the first South Asian-American woman to ever be elected to state office, whose district encompasses parts of Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park, recognized those misgivings.
“This is a major issue for our community, and the taskforce did miss a historic opportunity to create a fair opportunity for more empowerment of the South Asian community,” she said. Still, she is content with the changes to her own district.
“I am very pleased to report that my district remains intact and its people united. My district is known for its wide-ranging ethnic and regional diversity, from Italians to Irish to Polish to Dominicans to Mexicans to Punjabis to Bengalis to Indo-Caribbeans. It remains that way,” Rajkumar said. “Upon my re-election I vow to be a representative of not only my district, but all emerging ethnic communities within Queens.” Asked about those calls for public participation in redistricting, she said, “The public has to be involved in this process at every step, because this reapportionment is going to affect our communities for decades to come.”
Republicans are not happy, at all; the party has said it plans to sue. “New York Democrats are so drunk on their own power that they feel comfortable enough to brazenly undermine the will of the voters who twice voted to take map-drawing out of the hands of politicians.” New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy wrote in a prepared statement. “If allowed to stand, these lines will draw a stake through the heart of democracy and put their one-party supermajority rule on steroids, albeit ensuring New York’s total and permanent destruction.”
Gianaris, however, seemed unfazed by the Republican’s threat of legal action. “There’s always suits, multiple suits usually, and the courts will hear it out at the end of the day. We have had lawyers look at these maps backwards and forwards,” he told Lehrer “When the time comes, we’re confident we’ll make our case to the court and be successful.”
State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing), whose district will shift to include College Point and Whitestone, emphasized the end goal: “These maps are an important step toward fairer representation. We want our districts to reflect the diversity of New York.”
UPDATE — This article has been updated to reflect the most recent state legislature votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.