The York College faculty dining room was packed with dozens of Queens residents last Thursday evening who were eager to voice their opinions on the Independent Redistricting Commission’s latest draft Assembly maps.
And though the numbers dwindled by the end of the six-hour hearing, community members overwhelmingly supported the IRC’s plan for Assembly District 24, which would unify Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park into one district. Residents have advocated for that for years, as having one district for the neighborhoods would unify the area’s South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities.
The most recent draft, which was released Dec. 1, is the result of a second lawsuit in the state’s more than a year-long redistricting saga. When the state’s first-ever IRC could not agree on maps at the beginning of 2022, the Legislature took up the mantle of drawing new congressional, state Senate and Assembly maps, passing them last February. That sparked a lawsuit disputing both the partisan lean of the congressional and state Senate maps and whether lawmakers had the authority to draw them; the Assembly maps were not challenged at that point. Though the state Court of Appeals ultimately said last May that those maps, too, were unconstitutionally drawn, the court allowed the Assembly maps to stand because they had not been included in the initial suit. The other two, however, were redrawn, leading those two primary elections to be delayed by two months. But a subsequent lawsuit took care of the Assembly maps, and Justice Laurence Love of the Supreme Court of New York County ruled last September that the IRC would be tasked with drawing new ones.
Though some of last Thursday’s 100-plus speakers voiced frustration that the state is facing yet another round of redistricting this Census cycle, as Carina Nieves of Richmond Hill pointed out, she and her neighbors would not have gotten anything near what the proposed AD 24 lays out.
“This is a community of interest, and we’ve been disenfranchised for a long time ... I’m thankful for this map. But I’m also thankful for the people who came back and went to court and said, ‘The Assembly maps were horrible,’” she said. “So we have to give some props to the Republicans. Because otherwise, this map wouldn’t have existed, right? And we wouldn’t have a map that represents us.”
Countless others praised that part of the IRC’s December draft. That included Richard David, a community leader in South Richmond Hill and one of two district leaders in AD 31. (The AD 31 map in effect for the 2023-24 legislative cycle covers parts of South Ozone Park and South Richmond Hill.)
“For as long as we’ve lived here, our neighborhood has been divided. In fact, we have never known a neighborhood at any level of government that’s been politically compact, where we can fight for the representation that people like Shirley Chisholm has fought for, for generations before us,” he said, referring to the area’s vibrant Guyanse and — more broadly, Indo-Caribbean — communities. “So the map that you’ve created really presents an opportunity for our community to be seen and heard, for our community to participate in the political process that we are here to do.”
“We deserve to be united and not divided,” agreed Mohammad Amin, executive director of the Caribbean Equality Project, which aims to empower Afro- and Indo-Caribbean LGBTQ+ immigrants in South Queens.
In decrying the division of his neighborhood into three districts, Israel Pescovitz of Kew Gardens Hills called the AD 24 plan “an inspiration.”
“I wish my neighborhood would turn out the way you guys do.”
But for all the praise for the AD 24 plan, there was just as much criticism to go around. Many of those testifying Thursday took issue with the proposed AD 26. That draft lays out a district that spans the southern half of Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston, Bellerose, Glen Oaks, Hollis, parts of Queens Village and a few blocks of Jamaica Estates. The map — which South Richmond Hill activist Aaron Fernando calls “the backwards ‘C’” — is much larger than the version of AD 26 that re-elected Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) last fall.
Fernando is a member of the Asian Pacific Americans Voting and Organizing to Increase Civil Engagement (known as APA VOICE) Redistricting Task Force, a coalition of community organizations and leaders throughout the city to advocate for Asian voting power; he helped design the group’s maps, which it submitted to the IRC. In advocating for that plan, he testified Thursday that AD 26 ought to be split into two districts: one for the so-called “Hillside Corridor” — which would include Glen Oaks, Bellerose, Hollis, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills and parts of Utopia and Briarwood — and another for Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston, Bay Terrace, Whitestone and College Point.
“You want to keep the Hillside Corridor together,” Fernando said. “Anyone who’s walked down Hillside Avenue knows what it is: It’s home to vibrant South Asian, Indo-Caribbean businesses communities, Bangladeshi, Punjabi, Indian, Guyanese [people] and more.” He added that it would be a predominantly Asian district, which would allow residents to elect a South Asian or Indo-Caribbean candidate.
Numerous others — many from the Hillside Corridor themselves — praised that part of the APA VOICE Redistricting Task Force plan throughout the hearing. But they were not the only ones to object to the IRC’s proposal for AD 26. Lillian Ji, a retiree and longtime Bayside resident, said the district was not compact.
“For the 27 years I’ve lived in Bayside, I have never gone to the Hillside Corridor or Queens Village,” she said. “I have no idea where Glen Oaks is.”
Also a product of the APA VOICE Redistricting Task Force plan is a proposal to make the proposed AD 40 smaller by bringing its eastern edge inward to 166th Street. Many Chinese and Korean residents who testified noted that including some of Eastern Flushing in a district with Downtown Flushing, Murray Hill and Linden Hill would weaken its coalition of Asian voters, and that the racial and class demographics in Eastern Flushing differ.
Some Southeast Queens residents who testified, including Amir Abadi from Jamaica, took issue with the way the IRC’s draft splinters Springfield Gardens, Laurelton and Rosedale between ADs 33, 29 and 31, respectively, which together collectively represent a large swath of Black homeowners.
“I think it fixes a problem that does not exist,” Abadi said of the proposal for AD 29. “The current changes to the lines dramatically increase the input of renters from the northern half of the district in the Downtown Jamaica, Jamaica Estates area, and dilute the homeownership of the overall district. Laurelton and Rosedale were previously a part of the 29th Assembly District, and they compensated the St. Albans, Jamaica regions, which are filled with homeowners who have similar single family duplex compositions.”
A similar problem — or lack thereof — was flagged as a concern in AD 30, which, as is, includes Woodside, Elmhurst, Maspeth, Middle Village as well as parts of Astoria and Jackson Heights. Some were critical of the plan’s division of the Filipino and Tibetan communities in Sunnyside, Woodside, Elmhurst and Jackson Heights across several districts, noting that the Tibetan Community Center on 32nd Avenue and 58th Street in Woodside would be outside of AD 30. Those same speakers said they would prefer the current iteration of the district.
That was not the only issue for Sunnyside residents. Jairo Nunez said he did not like that the neighborhood would be divided across two districts, nor was he a fan of AD 36, which the IRC draft would have stretch from Astoria across Roosevelt Island and the East River to Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Others shared the latter concern.
But that was far from the only multi-borough district residents objected to: The proposal for AD 38 would include parts of Rego Park, Middle Village, Glendale, Ridgewood, Maspeth, East Williamsburg and Greenpoint before ending at Court Square in Long Island City. Maspeth resident Charles Neumann dubbed it “the serpent of Central Queens.”
“What this district is is just bits and pieces of eight different neighborhoods,” Neumann said. “I don’t have anything really specific, just as long as we get rid of the snake.” In a subsequent tweet to the Chronicle, he added that the draft AD 38 “would represent no one well.”
Residents in the eastern portion of the proposed AD 38 were far from pleased. “All of these neighborhoods are vastly different — yet were all put together in one Assembly district,” said Raj Korpan, a Rego Park resident and co-chair of the Central Queens Redistricting Coalition. “This district splits every one of those neighborhoods into multiple districts. Not one of those neighborhoods is kept whole inside of 38. And so if the goal of redistricting is to keep communities of interest together, then this district has completely failed to achieve that.” He added he would like to see Rego Park unified and put in a district with Forest Hills.
The district’s size was also a concern for Derek Evers, a Community Board 5 member who lives in Ridgewood. “From Congress down to the City Council, we’ve been gerrymandered in with neighborhoods miles away and often ideologically different from us,” he said. Later he added, “The problem with this district is the reason it’s big and sprawling is because it’s largely made up of wealthy one and two family homes.”
Thomas Moravsky, who lives in the Liberty Park section of Glendale, was not thrilled, either. “This is not a continuous district. This is unacceptable to our community,” he said. “We need one voice advocating for our community, which is part of the borough of Queens — not Brooklyn.”
The IRC has until April 28 to submit a plan to the state Legislature.
