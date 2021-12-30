Nothing could top the absurdity and drama of 2020, but northeast Queens did its best to keep the excitement going.
The corner of the borough loudly employed its voice, especially in the first six months of 2021. One thing the community demanded was better safety for all of its neighbors. Residents called for more Covid-19 vaccination opportunities, rallied against rising hate against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and collaborated on traffic safety improvements on treacherous roads.
If the pandemic taught the people of northeast Queens anything, it was to stick up for one another, especially those whose voices were lower than others.
Here’s a look back at the first six months of 2021:
January
Jeon “Jason” Yong of Little Neck was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court Jan. 6 on a slew of charges after he allegedly stole several identities and used forged documents to lease 11 vehicles. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Yong targeted Koreans with limited English proficiency.
Kyung Park, 50, was found dead inside Crocheron Park’s field house Jan. 8. The woman, who lived just a few blocks away, was sitting on the ground with her back propped up against a shipping container with a bag over her head. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that she died by suicide, due to asphyxia.
A band of north and northeast Queens elected officials submitted a joint letter to Mayor de Blasio asking to implement vaccination sites in their corner of the borough. At the time, there were 24 city-run sites in Queens, but none located east of Union Street in Flushing or north of 82nd Street in Jamaica.
Suncha Tinerva, a 70-year-old Oakland Gardens woman, was charged Jan. 16 with poisoning her husband’s coffee on more than one occasion because she was angry with him and “wanted to teach him a lesson.” Her husband did become sick but survived.
Stop & Shop first revealed it would close its Little Neck location sometime in 2022 after an evaluation found it was “underperforming.” Neighborhood residents launched a petition to keep the supermarket, begging the operators to consider “people over profit,” but it officially shut down in October.
Joseph Miner, a Bayside man who posted anti-Semitic, misogynistic and other prejudiced rhetoric online, pleaded guilty to purchasing illegal firearms from an undercover cop. In July, he was sentenced to 57 months in prison.
February
Elected officials rallied in Little Neck to beg the city to establish vaccination sites in the northeastern quadrant of the borough, which had none. Instead, Gov. Cuomo answered the call and implemented a two-day pop-up site in Bayside, though representatives continued to ask for a more permanent solution.
Philip Grillo, the Assembly District 24 Republican leader and former City Council District 24 special election candidate, was charged with a felony for his alleged participation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. He was identified during news coverage by his unique Knights of Columbus Glen Oaks chapter jacket. His case in federal court is still pending.
Sita Saunders, a health home aide from Fresh Meadows, was charged after duping her 89-year-old legally blind patient out of nearly $100,000 over the course of 11 months. She was sentenced to three years probation on Dec. 17.
After learning that the Bayside Historical Society was limited to a virtual showing for its Winter Art Show, the Bay Terrace Shopping Center offered window space to display the art pieces.
Amid plenty of opposition, the Zion Episcopal Church in Douglaston expressed excitement for an incoming women’s shelter, scheduled to open across the street. The church’s rector said it was an opportunity to help vulnerable populations and follow through with its Christian mission.
March
Community Board 11 voted unanimously to request a Complete Street study on a 3-mile portion of Utopia Parkway, which has seen multiple crashes, including the fatal accident that took 17-year-old Maddy Sershen’s life in 2018.
FDNY firefighter Joseph Norris was indicted for drunkenly driving in the wrong direction on a Long Island highway in November. He collided with Cardozo high school teacher Anthony Mariano, killing him. Norris lost both his legs.
Alley Pond Park was chosen as the first city green space to offer Parks Department orienteering.
Community Board 11 released a statement condemning acts of violence against Asian Americans March 12. Three other board chairpersons signed the letter as well, all promising to defend and uplift their neighbors.
Fresh Meadows residents were fed up after a loud weekend of car engine revving and tire screeching. Hundreds of car enthusiasts gathered in Cunningham Park March 21 and prevented parkgoers from enjoying the first weekend of spring.
April
Community members and local leaders gathered for a Unity Rally in the Bay Terrace shopping center March 26 to stand against rising anti-Asian hate. It was just one of dozens to have taken place in the weeks following the Atlanta massacre.
Phil Marcus, a World War II veteran and Alley Pond Strider member, was celebrated for his 100th birthday March 24 with a car parade, cake and visits from Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver and City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens).
Barbara Friedman, an Alley Pond Environmental Center board member and gift shop manager of over 30 years, passed away at the age of 97.
Justin Lum of Great Neck, LI, became the first drug dealer in Queens County to be charged with homicide after he supplied heroin to two clients, who died from overdoses. He will serve an indeterminate three- to six-year sentence. The victims passed away in Flushing and Bayside.
CB 11 unanimously approved the Parks Department’s plans for Capt. Dermody Park in Bayside Hills, a restoration project the community has been waiting seven years to see through.
Residents of Como Avenue, a one-block stretch in Holliswood, have been suffering severe ponding issues for the past six years, when the DOT repaved the road and left it in worse condition than it began with. The Department of Transportation said it was working with the Department of Environmental Protection to address the issue, but had no timeline. It was finally addressed in November.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Crocheron Ballpark took place April 16, one day before the Bayside Little League season began.
Michael Lee of Bayside was arrested in Manhasset, LI, after he allegedly broke into a couple’s hotel room and stole money. The female victim confronted him and demanded his ID. Lee complied, before running away.
Grodenchik, Community Board 8 members and Friends of Cunningham Park held a ribbon cutting April 27 for the Redwood Playground, which had opened for public use a year earlier.
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) opened a new district office in Douglaston, half a mile deeper into the borough than his old office, in an attempt to be more accessible to his city constituents.
NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos was killed April 26 when an allegedly drunk driver hit him on the Long Island Expressway. Tsakos had been directing traffic away from a previous fatal car crash when Jessica Beauvis of Long Island hit him and attempted to flee. She will appear in court Jan. 20.
May
Bayside Hills celebrated its 85th anniversary May 1. Residents held a small ceremony at thes beloved Jubilee Clock, where they reflected on the neighborhood’s history, played trivia games and were honored with a proclamation by Borough President Donovan Richards memorializing the date as Bayside Hills Civic Association Day.
The Queens County Farm Museum hosted its annual sheep-shearing special-admission day May 9.
Grillo, the GOP district leader accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, saved a family from a car accident May 16. He had been enjoying a backyard barbecue, but stepped out in time to see the crash unfold. He rushed to their aid and pulled the four children and their mother out of the sunroof out of fear the vehicle would burst into flames.
Though the ceremony was small, the Bayside Historical Society held a wreath laying for Capt. William Dermody at the Bayside Hills monument as part of an early Memorial Day commemoration of the first Baysider to die in the Civil War.
June
After years of anticipation, the Queens County Farm Museum opened its Con Edison Reading Room. The cottage, once used as a kitchen and later for tomato storage, houses farm-related reading material for all ages.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) bestowed a Heroism Award onto MTA train conductor Tobin Madathil May 28 for his quick reaction four days earlier that saved the life of an Asian man who was shoved onto the Queensbridge subway tracks.
The School Construction Authority released a notice of filing for a potential new primary school on the corner of Water’s Edge Drive and 24th Avenue in Bayside, which would have 572 seats and be operational by 2026. Later that month, Community Board 7 rejected the plans, claiming the SCA’s proposal “lacked sufficient information.”
The Queens Public Library told the Queens Chronicle that the Windsor Park branch would not renew its contract with NYC Health + Hospitals past June and would reopen for public service again. The branch had been used as a testing site for over a year.
Liu rode his bicycle an impressive 160-miles from Bayside to Albany, and then back again five days later, in a solo trip for the legislative session.
After kindergartner Joseph Herman won a nationwide coloring contest, his school was awarded $5,000 by PHIT American to build additional playground equipment. St. Mel’s Early Childhood Center celebrated the funding with a morning of activity, including tennis and golf lessons.
The Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade group announced that rather than waiting another year to celebrate the Irish holiday, the march would be postponed to Sept. 18, six months away from the 2022 holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.