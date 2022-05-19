To recognize Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Queens Chronicle and the Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel last week sponsored a gala dinner in Downtown Flushing for more than 200 people.
The event benefited the China America Friendship Association, a 30-year-old business exchange group that facilitates trade between the two countries and trains entrepreneurs from each how to navigate the business world in the other. The Chronicle wishes to thank Helium Image, the Queens World Film Festival, Flushing Bank, Hampton Gourmet, Nu Skin and Harriette Lo of CAFA for their contributions to the evening. Above, many of the May 12 event’s VIPs pose for a group photo.
