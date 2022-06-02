State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing) said in a statement shared with the Chronicle Sunday evening that she will run for Senate District 11 in the upcoming election cycle, rather than in District 16, the one she has represented since 1999.
Earlier Sunday afternoon, her colleague, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), had announced that he will run for District 16, not for District 11, his current seat.
The trade comes after the state finalized its new legislative maps May 20, the end product of a months-long redistricting process that went to three different courts and delayed two elections. The final district lines, drawn by court-appointed special master Jonathan Cervas, put several incumbents outside the boundaries of the districts they represent.
Such is the case for both Stavisky and Liu, both of whom were forced to re-evaluate their options, which — considering state election law allows that in a redistricting year, candidates need only live within the county they seek to represent, not the district — were not lacking.
“I have had the privilege of representing many neighborhoods throughout my tenure in the State Senate. From Bayside to Flushing; Whitestone to Bay Terrace, I’ve always made it a priority to serve my constituents to the best of my ability,” Stavisky wrote in the statement. “After reviewing the courts’ newly drawn maps, I am happy to announce I am running for Senate District 11, a district with which I have a great deal of history. It is the community I raised my family in, a community I’ve represented in the past and a community I consider to be home. I look forward to hitting the campaign trail!”
Though Stavisky had previously registered her re-election bid for SD 16, which previously included her Forest Hills home, as THE CITY reported last week, state property and ethics commission records show she has owned an apartment in Beechhurst since 1983.
The new SD 11 includes College Point, Whitestone, Beechhurst, Douglaston, Little Neck, Glen Oaks, Bellerose, Queens Village and parts of Bayside.
Liu’s home of 29 years was drawn into SD 16.
“It has been an honor and privilege to represent District 11 including the communities of College Point, Whitestone, Bay Terrace, Douglaston, Little Neck, Glen Oaks, Bellerose, Queens Village, Floral Park, Hollis, and Jamaica for the past four years,” he said in a statement. “Now that the courts have redrawn state senate districts such that my house of 29 years is located in District 16, I’ve decided to run in District 16 and look forward to representing and fighting for my constituents in Bayside, Flushing, Fresh Meadows, and Oakland Gardens. Let’s do this.”
When, prior to the senators’ announcements, the field of candidates for SD 16 seemed unclear, it had been rumored that Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) might make a bid for the seat. Asked about that, however, a senior advisor for the Kim campaign said the lawmaker “is focused on re-election for his assembly seat.”
