While most businesses across the borough are closing to make sure community members stay safe from getting sick, community organizations are stepping up to ensure they don’t go hungry either.
Volunteers from the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, Kissena Synergy, Mel for Progress, Gutsier Living, Flushing Interfaith Council and more gathered on March 18 at the La Jornada Food Pantry at the Bland Houses Community Center in Flushing to announce a grassroots effort to contact local residents, including homebound individuals, who may need emergency food assistance while in quarantine or isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After months of government inaction, New Yorkers are realizing the only people who will save us are ourselves,” said John Choe, executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce. “Our community won’t let our friends and neighbors fend for themselves. We’re here to help and together, we will survive.”
Food distribution at the site is scheduled for Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. To reduce safety risks associated with crowding during distribution, advance registration is required by calling (917) 880-5693 or emailing pedrolajornada@gmail.com. Those interested in volunteering can apply via Google Form, which can be found by reaching Choe at (646) 783-8985 or at john@flushingchamber.nyc.
Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee is partnering with community organizations and FreshDirect’s citywide initiative, “Operation 5-Borough Food Drive,” to transport 400 grocery boxes over the course of four weeks to seniors, low-income families and other vulnerable populations across Queens. For more information, call (718) 286-2680, or email info@queensbp.org with the subject line “FreshDirect.”
Food pantries across the borough, such as the one at the Ridgewood Older Adult Center, have vowed to keep their doors open with some modifications to protect patrons. The center typically hosts daily meals for senior citizens, but in light of restrictions on gathering in groups, it has switched to a “Grab and Go” model in which seniors are invited to pick up their daily meals. What the organization hasn’t changed, however, is its Wednesday and Thursday food pantry operations, which remain open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and continue to distribute the now-pre-packaged materials to those in need. For more information on how to secure a pantry bag, call the center at (718) 456-2000.
Brooks Memorial United Methodist Church in Jamaica typically schedules for pantry sessions every Thursday and the first and third Saturdays of the month, but has switched to a week by week schedule due to the pandemic. Despite the change, no appointment or identification is required for collection. The next session is scheduled for March 26 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a time that may differ in the following week.For more information, call (718) 658-8822.
By March 20, Citymeals on Wheels, the city’s designated emergency responder for seniors, had packed and delivered 150,000 emergency meals to the city’s homebound elderly, and had already begun preparing to deliver another 100,000 for a total of 250,000 emergency meals. Those interested in supporting Citymeals can make donations at citymeals.org, 100 percent of which goes toward preparing and delivering meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.