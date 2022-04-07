Real estate developer TF Cornerstone and Culture Lab LIC have extended their deadline for sculptors interested in having their works appear at an outdoor garden planned for the Long Island City waterfront.
The deadline has been extended two weeks to 11:50 p.m. on April 17. Artists can apply online on the Culture Lab LIC website at culturelablic.org/open-call-sculpture.
The garden will be in the courtyard of a new mixed-income residential tower that is just across from Hunters Point South Park. It also is walking distance from ferry service to and from Manhattan and Gantry Plaza State Park.
Priority will be given to artists who are local to the LIC area. The proposals can be for new or existing artworks. Single or multiple sculptures may be submitted for consideration. Depending on the size of the artwork that is accepted, the artist will receive up to $3,000 for the exhibition, for a period of time to be determined.
More about what the sponsors are looking for can be found at bit.ly/3JdCVDt. The works will be returned to the artists at the end of each contract period.
— Michael Gannon
