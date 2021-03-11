Entertainment, event and art venues can reopen at 33 percent capacity beginning April 2, Gov. Cuomo announced last Wednesday.
Venues will be able to host up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 outdoors. With testing, up to 150 people can be indoors and up to 500 outdoors with social distancing and face coverings.
Beginning March 22, outdoor residential gatherings of up to 25 people can be held, Cuomo announced. Indoor gatherings remain capped at 10 people.
“New Yorkers have done a tremendous job working to defeat Covid and we’re gradually loosening restrictions as the numbers reduce and the public health improves,” Cuomo said. “It’s clear that if we remain vigilant, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The governor announced in early February that entertainment venues would open at 10 percent capacity.
Sports stadiums are allowed to operate at 10 percent capacity.
The Mets home opener at Citi Field is Thursday, April 8 at 1:10 p.m.
— David Russell
