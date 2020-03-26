With art galleries closed along with every other cultural institution and so much more in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, AlterWork Studios in Astoria is planning an online exhibition and has issued a call for art.
“Due to COVID-19, our current social climate is marred by anxiety and isolation,” the gallery says in an announcement. “Forced closures have us scavenging for food, supplies, and resources. How long before art supplies start to run thin? We are challenging artists to create art with whatever materials they have on hand.”
The exhibition will be called “Alphabet Soup” and will feature collage and mixed media works influenced by the idea of creating art under restrictions. Details are posted at alterworkstudios.com/open-call.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 3, and the exhibit will go live on Thursday, April 9. In an effort to support participating artists, there is no submission fee and 100 percent of the funds from any work that is sold will go to the artist.
For questions or comments, one may contact the exhibit’s curator, Tim Kelly, via timothykellyart@gmail.com.
