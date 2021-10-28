An Oct. 18 gun bust in Richmond Hill uncovered an arsenal of illegal weapons including assault rifles, “ghost guns” and approximately 15,000 rounds of ammunition, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Jonathan Santos, 36, of 102nd Street in Richmond Hill, was charged last Wednesday with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal sale of a firearm and numerous other charges — 252 in total.
Many of the firearms retrieved were “ghost guns,” privately made firearms that are constructed piecemeal and do not have serial numbers, making them untraceable.
“I call it the ‘Polymer Pipeline’ because a crucial component of these ghost guns is made of a durable polymer plastic,” said District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Between his home and car, Santos allegedly had 28 firearms including completed semiautomatic ghost guns as well as two rapid-fire modification devices, three silencers and many more firearms-related parts and components.
Santos was allegedly buying the parts online which was discovered through ongoing surveillance of the defendant. On Monday, Oct. 18, police observed him allegedly loading gun cases into his trunk and pulled him over after he drove away from his home. According to the District Attorney’s Office, he did not have a license to possess firearms in New York City. Santos is due to return to court on Nov. 9.
There have been a total of four ghost gun takedowns in Queens since August — two in Richmond Hill, one in Hollis and one in Rosedale. In total, dozens of completed ghost guns, components to build dozens more, accessories that turn pistols into automatic weapons and over 32,000 rounds of ammunition have been seized in the busts.
“We have a clear message to those who think they can get away with bringing these gun parts into our borough: Think again. We will find you, we will prosecute you and we will dismantle the Polymer Pipeline,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.
