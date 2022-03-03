Police have arrested a homeless man for the vicious Feb. 24 hammer attack on a scientist with the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene as she headed into a Long Island City subway station.
And Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, in a press release from her office, said a St. Albans woman also has been charged after allegedly using the victim’s credit card and being found in possession of two more of her credit cards and an official New York City identification card.
Police said William Blount, 57, who was living at a shelter in the old Radisson Hotel at 52 William St. in Manhattan, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the attack that hospitalized Nina Rothschild, 58, of Queens, in critical condition. Blount is being held without bail. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
“This was a brutal, gratuitous attack,” Katz said. “As alleged, the defendant kicked the victim down a stairwell during a robbery and struck her repeatedly with a hammer and with such force that he fractured the woman’s skull and caused other serious injuries. The subways are too integral to the lifeblood of our City for riders to be terrorized when using them. The violence has to stop.”
Katz’s office also said Denise Alston, 57, of St. Albans, was arrested the next day after allegedly using a credit card with Rothschild’s name on it to make a $19 purchase. Following her arrest, police allegedly found Rothschild’s Visa card, two department store credit cards and a city ID in Alston’s wallet.
Alston has been charged with fourth- and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, third-degree identity theft and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She faces up to four years in prison. Her bail has been set at $180,000 bond or $75,000 cash.
The attack and robbery took place at 11:22 p.m. as Rothschild descended the stairs to the E-M-R subway station at Queens Plaza. Blount allegedly approached Rothschild from behind and kicked her down the stairs after multiple attempts. A video shows Rothschild’s attacker striking her in the head with a hammer 13 times before he was able to take her purse.
Rothschild suffered a fractured skull and lacerations to her head. EMS personnel took her to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.
Surveillance photos released prior to Blount’s arrest allegedly show him carrying a distinctive striped purse that was taken from Rothschild in a sickening video of the attack and walking with a cane, like the attacker. The graphic video can be seen online at qchron.com. Discretion is advised before viewing it or allowing children to do so.
Published reports state that Blount took two cell phones, bank cards and cash. Police said a video canvass and additional police work led them to the Manhattan shelter.
Rothschild’s brother has told multiple media outlets that she has been speaking and appears to have her full memory.
“Our thoughts are with Nina and her family following this horrific incident,” said Dr. Dave Chokshi, the city’s health commissioner, in a statement. “Nina has worked tirelessly in service to her fellow New Yorkers and she is truly a public health hero. The Health Department and I will do everything we can to support her in her recovery — and we ask that all New Yorkers keep her and her family in their thoughts while respecting their privacy during this difficult time.”
The attack took place five days after Mayor Adams kicked off his Subway Safety Plan, which combines more robust police presence with what Adams and Gov. Hochul say will be an increasing effort to deal professionally with the homeless and mentally ill in the system. It was investigated by both the 108th Precinct and Transit District 20, which patrols all the subways in Queens with the exception of the A line.
The Daily News reported that Blount’s criminal record dates back to 1983 for robbery. Published reports state he had a minor arrest in 1990 and a burglary arrest in 1993.
WNBC Channel 4 reported that he was sentenced to 20 years for kidnaping, 15 years for burglary and five years for committing a crime of violence with a firearm after he and his brother broke into a Bojangles restaurant in South Carolina in 2000 and kidnapped two employees, making one open the safe. Channel 4 said Blount tried to escape in 2000, breaking both ankles while jumping from the prison roof.
