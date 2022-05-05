Officer Luigi Galano of the New York Police Department’s 111th Precinct announced at Monday evening’s Community Board 11 meeting that an arrest has been made in the March 25 shooting near Cardozo High School.
A 16-year-old Cardozo student was walking home from school that afternoon at Horace Harding Expressway and Springfield Boulevard when he was approached by four other people — at least two of them also Cardozo students — and was shot in the arm.
At the time, two of the perpetrators fled the scene and two were arrested, one for criminal possession of a weapon and the other for trespassing. Both of them — also 16-year-old students at Cardozo — were released to their parents. Neither attend Cardozo anymore; one, Capt. John Portalatin of the 111th Precinct said, goes to Flushing High School and the other attends John Bowne High School.
One of the two who fled, whom Portalatin identified as Sean Chang, has since been arrested. The other has not been identified.
According to the NYPD press office, Chang was charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and three different assault counts, two of which are felony charges. Portalatin said Chang is in jail awaiting trial. His next court date is June 4.
Chang is not a Cardozo student — Portalatin said he attends the “High School of Research and Development,” which he said is within the 105th Precinct. It is unclear which high school program Portalatin was referring to; none has that exact name though one is close.
The two other students arrested, he said, had been involved in a fight at school earlier that day. The victim may or may not have been involved. “We don’t know if the victim was the person that was in the fight, or looked like the guy,” Portalatin told the Chronicle. “Nobody really wanted to admit anything.”
The arrest comes at a time when crime has increased in Northeast Queens, a part of the borough where crimes of this nature are infrequent. Just last week, three teens were shot in Fresh Meadows, two of whom attend Francis Lewis High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.