As the legal case against accused killer Glenn Hirsch wends its way forward, tensions in the Forest Hills Asian community that have been simmering since Zhiwen Yan’s death on April 30 came to a head June 8 during the monthly meeting of Community Board 6.
There were a handful of pointed exchanges between community members alleging that officers and investigators from the 112th Precinct dragged their feet on the investigation; and Deputy Inspector Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th, who attempted to address them point by point.
The meeting took place more than five weeks after Yan, a Chinese food deliveryman, was shot and killed while working; and a week after Hirsch was indicted on murder and other charges. It can be viewed online at bit.ly/3zD3n8p.
Hirsch is accused of engaging in a months-long campaign of harassment, threats and vandalism against workers at the Great Wall restaurant on Queens Boulevard dating back to last November in a dispute over the amount of duck sauce he received in an order; and ultimately following Yan from the restaurant the night of April 30 and gunning the father of three down at the intersection of 67th Drive and 108th Street.
Hirsch is being held on $500,000 cash bail; $10 million secured bond or $15 million partially secured bond. Prosecutors had asked that he be remanded with no bail.
His arrest led off Cappelmann’s regular monthly report after members of the Asian community brought up the case earlier in the meeting’s public comment segment.
“What is the precinct proactively doing to protect the Asian community and neighborhood at large from illegal guns being used to threaten and murder innocent victims?” asked Jessica Zhao, vice president of the Forest Hills Asian Association.
Reiterating a conversation she had with the Chronicle days earlier, Zhao wondered how Yan’s death could have been prevented at a time when elected and police officials have been giving a lot of attention to dealing with both anti-Asian hate crimes and gun violence. Hirsch is accused of threatening restaurant workers with a gun in January.
“[N]ow he’s being charged with illegal possession of a firearm, despite the fact that Great Wall personnel warned the precinct that Hirsch threatened to kill them with an illegal gun,” she said.
Stella Xu said she and other members of the community are grateful for the precinct’s efforts in making an arrest.
“However, with the rise in hate crimes, the [Asian American Pacific Islander] community remains on edge,” Xu said. “Hirsch’s harassment of workers at the restaurant was begun in November 2021, including using a knife to damage a car on Dec. 16. He brandished a gun on Jan. 28, all these months culminating in his murder in April. Workers were subjected to violent harassment and vile insults.”
She said workers’ pleas for help were rebuffed by law enforcement.
“We ask the 112th Precinct and the District Attorney’s Office to provide the community a detailed account of what was done to address these, both the harassment of workers at the Great Wall and to provide a plan for how similar matters will be addressed in the future to protect the community from anti-Asian violence.”
Xu asked directly if Yan would still be alive “if the threats had been taken seriously.”
She also called on District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office to prosecute Hirsch on hate crime charges. Xu also was one of a handful of speakers, including board members, who questioned Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder’s setting of bail.
“The price of a life, according to Judge Holder, is $500,000,” Xu said. “Mr. Yan is being failed as always.”
Cappelmann, making his monthly report, stated the basics, beginning with Hirsch’s arrest on June 1.
“I know there was some frustration with the time line,” he said. “That was done to maintain the integrity of the case and make sure everything was done lawfully and properly.”
Search warrants were executed on Hirsch’s home and vehicle, as well as his wife’s home and a storage unit she has at her building. Eight guns were seized at her home.
“Mr. Hirsch’s wife was arrested for those firearms,” Cappelmann said. “She is currently out on bail.”
Cappelmann then made his regular presentation including crime statistics and trends in the precinct [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com], followed by his customary question-and-answer session.
The overwhelming number of questions involved the weeks leading up to Yan’s murder.
Citing three additional instances where Asians were attacked, and in one case killed by an alleged drunk driver, Xu said authorities seem only to pursue hate crime charges with sufficient community pressure.
“We see the same callous indifference,” she said. “The DA’s failure to charge for hate crimes is another indication that Asian lives are disposable.”
She again called on Katz to bring hate crime charges against Hirsch.
Xu, Zhao and board member Alexa Weitzman sought to go more into what the precinct did once officials knew they had a pattern of threats and harassment.
“Any time anybody from Great Wall called us my officers responded, and they took reports, as they were supposed to do,” Cappelmann said. “They canvassed for the perp, as they were supposed to do. And they forwarded the reports to the Detective Division, as they were supposed to do. An investigation took place and there were no arrests. Just because we took a report, not every report results in an arrest. There is an identification procedure done, and that person wasn’t able to be identified at that time.”
Weitzman questioned how people in the community can feel safe after repeated incidents that required police response.
“... I’m not getting from you that there’s actually community concern here, amongst the community for their safety,” she said.
Weitzman a few moments earlier had asked Cappelmann for a direct response.
She got one.
“I could not disagree with that more,” the CO said. “If you understood the painstaking challenges we had investigating this case, what we had to overcome during this investigation, 20 or 30 detectives assigned to this case, every day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” He said the head of Queens North’s Detective Division actually has complimented the investigators for their commitment.
“To suggest we don’t care, I’ve been to Great Wall almost every single day,” Cappelmann said. “I’ve met the family ... I attended the funeral. To suggest that somebody here doesn’t care, or doesn’t feel the same pain as the community about Mr. Yan is absolutely terrible.”
Weitzman said she was not suggesting that officers don’t care, saying she may have misspoken or been misunderstood.
“My suggestion was that the community was concerned and wants to hear something that makes them feel like their concerns are being addressed and that their concerns are being cared about,” she said.
In her own followup, Zhao said attending the funeral was the least Cappelmann could have done. She and others have said the killing could have been prevented with a faster arrest. She also accused officers responding after the gun threat of trying to convince restaurant staff to not file a report, which Cappelmann called untrue, false and a lie.
“It’s on a body camera,” he said.
Cappelmann also said getting a photo alleged to be Hirsch from restaurant staff still required them to positively identify him.
“Having a picture of somebody does not equal probable cause,” he said. He pointed to police social media, CrimeStoppers and other social media as having full-face photographs of people who “will never be arrested” because no one will personally identify them.
He said that one time police had a license plate and traced it to an address, he left officers there overnight.
“He never came,” Cappelmann said.
The commander said that in his opinion the case against Hirsch is strong and the evidence is overwhelming. He also said an early arrest would have offered no guarantees of future safety.
“To suggest that if we made an arrest of this individual that there would be no [revenge]. no retaliation ... When we did a search warrant on his wife’s residence, he had eight firearms at his wife’s residence. Even if we got him with one firearm, he had access to eight more.
“And when you arrest someone, they don’t just disappear ... his wife made bail for eight firearms. I would think that even if his individual was arrested, he’s probably going to make bail. Seventy-five percent of the people arrested in New York City for a loaded firearm are out on bail, make bond or are released on their own recognizance. So to suggest that a 51-year-old male resident who has no criminal history — he’s been arrested but has no convictions in New York State — to suggest he’d be in jail a month or six weeks later is just not accurate.”
