An NYPD lieutenant is continuing to recover from multiple gunshot wounds he received during a mugging attempt last week, while one of the alleged robbers has been arraigned on a 12-count complaint that carries a top charge of second-degree attempted murder.
Police allege that defendant Christian Cruz, 19, was shot multiple times on Dec. 16 in the exchange of gunfire outside a Woodside nightclub in which off-duty Lt. Nathan Yakubov was seriously wounded and alleged assailant Ramierik Lopez, 20, was killed.
Police say they and an unidentified third man robbed Yakubov of an engraved gold chain. The chain allegedly was in Cruz’s possession when police arrived as he was being treated for gunshot wounds at Bronx Care Hospital Center later that morning. The third man still is being sought.
Cruz was arraigned on Dec. 18 and is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 22, according to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
The five-page complaint also charges Cruz with two counts of first-degree assault; three counts of first-degree robbery; second-degree robbery; two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny; and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He is being held without bail.
The gunfire erupted just after 3 a.m. after Yakubov left La Boom at 56-15 Northern Blvd. in the 114th Precinct and headed to his car. He had worked a shift that ended prior to midnight.
“At some point, the officer leaves the club, where he is confronted by several armed individuals wearing masks,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a Dec. 16 press conference. Police believe the men were attempting to rob the officer of jewelry he was wearing. Shea said the men were wearing full ski masks as opposed to the Covid variety.
“Moments later there was an exchange of gunfire between the officer and at least one of the perpetrators.”
Shea said they believe Yakubov fired eight shots and one or more of his assailants fired nine. Prior to Lopez being identified publicly, Shea said he had an active case for gang assault. Police said they recovered a gun with an extended magazine near where he fell. He and Yakubov were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where Lopez died.
Yakubov was wounded in his chest, arm and hand, and also sustained a graze wound to his head. He is expected to require additional surgery.
Cruz was hit in his lower back and buttocks. The New York Post reported that he is a member of the Trinitarios gang and has three open felony cases, including one in the Bronx involving a firearm.
“On the street with open gun case and again someone is shot, this time an NYPD Lieutenant,” Shea tweeted last Saturday. “What was his bail and why was he put back on the street in the first place? NY’ers deserve better #fixthelaw.”
His remarks were retweeted by the Lieutenants Benevolent Association.
“The criminal justice reform law has been an absolute disaster that puts criminals back on the street,” the union tweeted. “By the grace of God our Lieutenant is alive but many others have not been so lucky.”
The five-page complaint states that Yabukov was seen wearing gold chains on interior surveillance videos obtained from the club; and that he was seen wearing them as he left,
Additional video shows a gray Honda pulling up as Yabukov approached his own parked vehicle, with multiple people exiting the Honda.
The complaint also states that video shows an individual running away from the site of the gunfire while wearing a dark-colored hoodie and “distinctive” two-toned black and blue pants while clutching his lower back.
It also says that body camera footage from an officer who responded to the hospital where Cruz was being treated for wounds to his lower back shows Cruz to have a dark hoodie and two-toned black and blue pants.
That same officer also logged a large gold chain on an inventory of Cruz’s possessions. The chain was subsequently identified as Yabukov’s through “a particular engraving.”
Shea also credited the FDNY medics and the staff at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst with saving the officer’s life.
“This officer had minutes left to live,” said Lt. Lou Turco, president of the Lieutenants Benevolent Association, last week.
“We got lucky tonight,” he added. “When is this luck gonna run out? We always talk about getting guns off the street … And yes we do have to get guns off the street. We also have to get the individuals carrying the guns off the street! There’s two parts to this. It’s not just the gun. If you just get the gun and not the individual he just goes and gets another gun. We’re missing it. These individuals carrying guns should not be on the street. Change the narrative — get the guns and the individual. There’s too many guns out there. We’ll run into one and won’t gone be as lucky.”
A press release from the office of state Attorney Letitia James on Dec. 16 said her Office of Special Investigations will review the case, as required under state law when an officer, on or off duty, engages in action in which a civilian is killed.
Anyone with information about the shootings or the identity or wherabouts of the third suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
