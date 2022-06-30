A Brooklyn man has been arrested in connection with the fatal June 6 shooting outside a recording studio in Ridgewood.
Alutheimeen Imadudden, 21, of Gates Avenue in Brooklyn, was arrested early Saturday morning, according to the NYPD. He was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment in the death of Tyda Darden, 21, of Putnam Avenue in Brooklyn.
Darden was killed in an exchange of gunfire outside of 1080 Wyckoff Ave. near the intersection with Schaefer Street. Officers responding to a 911 call at approximately 1:25 a.m. found Darden suffering from a head wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
Published reports stated that Darden and his girlfriend were expecting a child at the time of his death.
— Michael Gannon
