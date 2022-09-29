An Astoria man with a reported seven license suspensions stands accused of criminally negligent homicide and other related charges in the hit-and-run death of 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez on Sept. 1.
Xavier Carchipulla, 40, of 33rd Street, is accused of hitting Jonathan at about 5:30 p.m. as the boy was crossing 100th Street in East Elmhurst with his family. Carchipulla allegedly was operating a Dodge Ram pickup truck that ran over the boy while making a left turn from McIntosh Street.
The driver of the pickup kept going down 100th Street without stopping.
Carchipulla has had his driver’s license suspended seven times according to an affidavit filed by Det. James Conlon of the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad; the last time on Feb. 11, 2019. It remains suspended, according to the four-page document.
“This is a gut-wrenching case involving a young life cut tragically short because of the defendant’s alleged criminal negligence while behind the wheel,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement issued by her office.
“My heart goes out to the young victim’s family and loved ones,” the DA continued. “The rules of the road, including the requirement of a valid driver’s license before driving, exist to keep motor vehicles from becoming deadly weapons of destruction. The defendant stands accused of ignoring these rules, with absolutely tragic consequences. He now faces justice in our courts.”
Carchipulla also has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal incident without reporting; second- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; failure to exercise due care, driving or parking uninspected motor vehicle; failure to have insurance; no registration; and driving by unlicensed operator.
If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison. His next court date was not immediately available.
Jonathan, suffering from injuries to his head and torso, was taken by EMS personnel to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. His family lives on McIntosh Street two blocks away from the scene, police said.
He was buried one day before he would have had his first day of school.
A video released by the NYPD shows the truck making the turn as the family begins to cross the street. It can be viewed at bit.ly/3dKMj7W..
A GoFundMe page set up to aid Jonathan’s family with funeral expenses had raised $28,739 as of Friday afternoon.
The page can be found online at bit.ly/3q3oj2C.
