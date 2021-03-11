Gary Inzerillo expected a quiet, family-only gathering to commemorate his centennial birthday. Instead, a car parade of over 100 vehicles drawing close to 200 spectators showed up on his doorstep Sunday morning to share in the World War II vet and retired police officer’s celebration.
“It was just wonderful,” said Pat Gatt, one of Inzerillo’s three daughters and party organizer. “[We] celebrated a joyous occasion together. I wanted him to see that people appreciate him. He was overwhelmed.”
The entourage assembled at Michael J.Tully Park on Evergreen Avenue and traveled to Inzerillo’s New Hyde Park, LI, home to surprise him with a socially distanced ceremony featuring singers, speakers and a confetti cannon. The parade featured WWII vehicles, classic cars, police SUVs, fire engines and passenger cars filled with neighbors wishing Inzerillo a happy 100th birthday.
During the 90-minute parade and celebration, Inzerillo collected dozens of birthday cards, thank you posters and honorary proclamations from area dignitaries.
Inzerillo, a former NYPD officer who walked the beat in Brooklyn for decades, was honored by two police leaders — Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch presented Inzerillo with a citation as a way of thanking him for his numerous years of service, and Patrick Ryder, the Nassau County Police Department commissioner, gave Inzerillo a copy of his own shield.
Before serving as an NYPD officer, Inzerillo was an honored Army soldier. He earned a Bronze Star for his bravery during WWII while he served in the Army’s 164th Americale Division in the South Pacific arena. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 32, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Rolling Thunder also showed up to the party to celebrate Inzerillo’s century of life and to thank him for his sacrifice.
Gatt, a Queens Chronicle account executive, said her father was completely surprised by the festivities, though he became slightly suspicious after he saw a tent being erected in his front yard. His daughters assured him it was for precautions in case more people than expected dropped by to wish him a happy birthday, which was a high possibility because Inzerillo is a popular figure in the neighborhood. Even with the suspicion in the back of his mind, he was not expecting the outpouring from his neighbors and friends.
The pandemic restricted partygoers from sharing birthday cake, so Inzerillo’s family passed out cookies with his face on them.
His favorite part of the party, Gatt said, was watching his grandchildren and neighborhood kids enjoying the parade and playing on the lawn.
“I’m so glad there were a lot of children there because we wanted them to understand it’s not sports figures who are the heroes. It’s not movie stars, it’s not rich people. It’s the heroes who put their lives on the line for other people every day: first responders, police officers, military. Those are the real heroes. We want the kids to understand that,” Gatt said.
Even after the festivities had ended, the gifts continued to flood in — Inzerillo found a giant balloon bouquet on his front porch Monday morning, the day he turned 100.
