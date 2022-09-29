The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a report over the weekend that included a tentatively selected $52.6 billion plan to install a series of coastal storm risk management measures throughout New York and New Jersey.
The plan includes storm surge barriers in Jamaica Bay, Newtown Creek, Flushing Creek and Old Howard Beach.
Navigable gates would be installed at the entrance to Jamaica Bay, and Hawtree and Shellbank basins in Howard Beach and where Flushing Creek lets out into Flushing Bay, among other locations. A series of levees, floodwalls and reinforced dunes would be built around the Rockaway Peninsula.
Other measures would include elevated promenades, raised roads and “living shorelines,” similar to what was recently introduced at Jamaica Bay’s West Pond.
The plan comes after years of delay following Hurricane Sandy and federal funding cuts.
Alternative 3B was selected from a range of five options that were part of the New York and New Jersey Harbor and Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study. Construction would start in 2030 and wrap up in 2044.
The Army Corps is now holding a public comment period for the public to weigh in.
“USACE hopes that the description and details of Alternative 3B that will be contained in the Draft Report and the rationale for its tentative selection will serve as a good framework for further plan refinements leading to ultimately a broadly supportable, economically justified, and environmentally acceptable plan for addressing coastal storm risk for this highly urbanized and nationally important study area,” the agency stated on its website, noting the “uncertainties associated with future climate change.”
It continued, “Ultimately, the ONLY alternative that USACE will NOT recommend is Alternative 1 — the “No Action” alternative. The existing and future coastal storm risk facing this vital study area is too serious and concerning to do nothing more.”
The plan will improve coastal flood risks in the project area, according to the USACE, but not totally eliminate them. The gates are not intended to protect against sea level rise, for example.
Roger Gendron, president of the New Hamilton Beach Civic Association and longtime advocate for flooding issues in the area, said he got emotional when he first read the news.
“It’s a very important thing for any coastal community to know that they’re going to be protected from storms,” he said. “We need to be assured that we are going to be protected from storms. But this is not a home run ... This is very preliminary.”
He is planning to hold community meetings on the subject and hopes to get USACE representatives to attend and explain the project. In the meantime, he is preparing for the public comment period, drafting a letter for community members to sign on to, and making sense of the 569-page report.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) came out in support of the tentative plan, noting the significance as the 10th anniversary of Sandy approaches.
“This $52.6 billion plan has been worked on and advocated for by community leaders over the years ... I look forward to seeing the next steps of this plan to protect our neighborhoods from damages caused by storms and hurricanes,” he said in a statement.
Funds would still have to be allocated for the project to move forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.