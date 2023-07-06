The Army Corps of Engineers has started a remedial investigation of the radioactive contamination in Spring Creek Park, area residents were told at last week’s Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association meeting.
The contamination was found through samples obtained while improvements were being made to the area. The city Parks Department and the Army Corps handed out information sheets detailing progress on the investigation into the contamination, said PJ Marcel, a community activist who related what happened at the June 27 meeting at St. Helen Catholic Academy.
A representative of the Army Corps said the contamination is limited to the wetlands and is not affecting the homes behind the contaminated area.
Back in May, the National Park Service planned to conduct field investigations on the site, including drive over and gamma walkover surveys. However, vandals broke onto the property and damaged government equipment and contractor property, causing a delay in the investigations.
The Parks Department and Army Corps confirmed that the park will remain closed for safety as investigations proceed. They urged the public to reach out to the NPS if they want further updates and information.
Also attending was Capt. Jerome Bacchi, commander of the NYPD’s 106th Precinct, who reported that Dodge Chargers are the new trend among stolen vehicles, as well as specially ordered, high-performance versions of other models.
Bacchi also took questions from community members regarding children in the community being outwardly disrespectful. He urged residents to try to address such issues with parents instead of the police, but noted the NYPD will help as much as it can.
The closure of Prima Pasta & Café on Cross Bay Boulevard was brought up by community members at the meeting. It was said that the property owner worked without hesitation to resolve the garbage issue, which was the primary cause of the rat infestation. Poison was laid on the property for further mitigation. It was not said whether the restaurant would reopen.
More than 60 residents were in attendance, among them active civic leaders, along with Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr (D-Woodhaven) and representatives from the offices of Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) and state Sen. Roxanne Persaud (D-Brooklyn, Queens).
