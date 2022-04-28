Just about anyone with a love of music has thought or dreamt about hearing his or her name called at the Grammys and walking up to the stage to receive one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.
Ricky Riccardi, director of research collections for the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Corona, crossed that one off his bucket list on April 3 in Las Vegas, his wife, Margaret, standing on stage with him.
“On our third date, 18 years ago, I told her I was going to write a book on Louis Armstrong and make no money,” he told the crowd. “I was right. And she never left me!”
He won the award for best liner notes written last year for a seven-CD box set titled “The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966.”
“This is surreal,” Riccardi said, receiving his award from jazz vocalist and composer Nnenna Freelon and her son, musician Pierce Freelon.
And while best album notes might not have the following of the performing categories, Riccardi said the award was special for him, particularly in an era when physical musical products are more the exception than the norm for listeners.
“I’m such a nerd that it was always my favorite category,” he told the Chronicle. “Because usually, the CDs, albums and box sets I bought had very detailed liner notes, so I’ve always had my mind on them.”
Along with his wife, children, parents and the staff of the Louis Armstrong Museum “past, present and future,” Riccardi thanked, from the Las Vegas stage, people such as Dan Morgenstern, Stanley Crouch, Bob O’Meally and Loren Schoenberg, whose liner notes over the years helped develop his love for music.
He also thanked his fellow nominees, and dedicated his award to George Avakian.
“Anyone writing liner notes in 2022, you’re doing God’s work,” he said. “... And the music George Avakian produced for Louis Armstrong changed my life.”
Morgenstern, he said, has set the gold standard, winning eight Grammys for his writing. “And the company that put out our box set, Mosaic Records, has won three or four Grammys in this category. So it was always in the back, back, back of my mind. I thought, ‘Hey, whatever happens, happens.’”
Others he thanked in his acceptance speech were Scott Wenzell, David Ostwald Richard Noorigian, his co-producers on the Armstrong set.
“It was a labor of love,” Riccardi said. “We put about three years into this. The main goal was to get the music out. We want to tell the story, give listeners a guide, and that was really it.” His liner notes were about 30,000 words.
When the team heard about Grammy nomination deadlines, the liner notes were submitted, as was the set for best historical album. He knew the date that the nominations were announced last November.
“And about 12:45 in the afternoon, my phone started blowing up,” he said. “At that point I knew I would have ‘Grammy nominee’ in front of my name for the rest of my life, which felt like a big victory.”
His actual award will be sent when it is engraved, and its display site is to be determined.
“I have a nice little home office. I can envision it appearing over my shoulder with my books, albums and record player during my Zoom calls,” he said. “I’m such a nerd. Physical media is not exactly what it used to be. My daughters are streaming and on YouTube and Spotify. With the concept of album notes, anyone under the age of 25, I’ve had to explain.”
But he also thanked the Recording Academy for continuing to keep the category going.
“It’s something people have been doing since they were recording 78s back in the 1930s,” Riccardi said. “Liner notes aren’t going anywhere.”
Luckily, his daughters, Ella, Melody and Lily, were excited, by his win if not by the initial nomination. And they don’t look at Dad as not cool enough to have a Grammy.
His eldest even has her own record player.
“When you’re my children, you have to come to terms,” he said with a chuckle. “We even spent a day on spring break at the Princeton Record Exchange and bought some vinyl. So, I’m, raising ’em right.”
