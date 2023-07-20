Two men from Jamaica have been sentenced for their roles in a March 2020 armed robbery at Aqueduct Race Track in South Ozone Park.
As proven at trial, at approximately 10 p.m. following the 2020 Gotham Day stakes races at Aqueduct, Lamel Miller and co-conspirator Khaleel Williams held up several employees at gunpoint — including Lafayette Morrison, who was employed as a race track security guard — as they were transporting more than $284K in cash to a vault.
Miller and Williams emerged from their hiding spot in a stairwell and confronted the employees at gunpoint, taking the cash and employees’ cell phones, and forcing the employees into a closet.
Afterward, Miller and Williams went to a hotel where they divided up the robbery proceeds. Part of the money went to Morrison, who had served as the robbery crew’s “inside man,” providing information in advance about where and when the money would be transported to the Aqueduct Race Track vault.
When interviewed by federal law enforcement officers after the robbery, Morrison repeatedly lied, including by claiming to be a victim of the crime and misidentifying a photograph of Miller, a childhood friend.
A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Morrison in October 2022 of Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and obstruction of justice. Both Miller and Morrison were also convicted of brandishing a firearm.
Miller pleaded guilty to the robbery in September 2022. He was sentenced in a federal court in Brooklyn early last Thursday morning to 108 months of imprisonment.
Last month, on June 14, Morrison was sentenced to 90 months. He was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and possessing and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, Williams previously pleaded guilty and testified against the other two defendants. He was sentenced to time served.
“The criminals involved in this ill-conceived robbery plot have earned meaningful prison sentences for their roles in its planning and execution,” said then-NYPD Acting Commissioner Edward Caban in a statement.
“I commend and thank the NYPD detectives and ATF agents on our Joint Robbery Task Force, and the prosecutors in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, for their critical work on this important case,” Caban added.
“These sentences are the finale to the armed robbery that played out like a Hollywood movie heist,” stated U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Breon Peace. “Miller and Morrison made the wrong bet in robbing the Aqueduct Race Track and have been justly punished for their violent crimes.”
