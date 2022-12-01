Police are looking for the men who have robbed 11 businesses at gunpoint, including eight throughout Queens, between Oct. 30 and Nov. 17. A 12th robbery was attempted in Flushing but was unsuccessful.
A press release said the robberies all have involved teams of two or three men. One or two guns are displayed each time.
The most recent incident, at a Whitestone gas station and convenience store on Nov. 17, was the only one in which victims required medical attention at the scene.
The first incident took place at 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the Fresh to Go grocery store at 76-10 Liberty Ave. in Ozone Park when two individuals, including one brandishing a handgun, went behind the counter and took about $1,000 from the cash resister. They fled on foot eastbound along Liberty Avenue.
The robbers then hit four stores on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The first was at 12:48 a.m. at the Sunshine Deli and Grocery at 135-28 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park. Two men, again with a black handgun, demanded money from an employee and got away with about $1,000.
That night the next three stores were hit by a team of three men in a span of less than 40 minutes, with the first at 10:53 p.m. at a deli and grocery store at 79-09 Rockaway Blvd. in Woodhaven. The thieves took approximately $600 from the register.
Less than 20 minutes later they struck at a grocery store at 2983 Fulton Ave. in Brooklyn and got $1,800.
Fifteen minutes after that they robbed the Ocean Deli at 1803 Broadway, also in Brooklyn, of about $1,000.
Not done for the night, the three crossed back into Maspeth and robbed the Myrna Deli at 66-10 Grand Ave. at about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 9. They took approximately $3,900.
The trio hit three stores in three hours the night of Nov. 9-10, starting in Brooklyn at the Flower Deli at 2101 Avenue U, taking $2,500 from the register.
Crossing back into Queens just after midnight they robbed the Queens Gourmet Deli at 87-74 168 St. in Jamaica, that time taking $1,000 in cash, cigarettes, lottery tickets and a gold chain.
Thirty-five minutes later they were in Ridgewood at the Wyckoff Deli, located at 793 Wyckoff Ave., taking $2,000, lottery tickets, cigarettes and a Samsung phone. Two guns were displayed.
Two of the men were back in Ridgewood at 1:55 a.m. on Nov. 15, taking about $1,000, cigarettes and an i-Phone.
They branched out to northern Queens the night of Nov. 16-17.
Two men entered a business at 44-33 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing at 11:53 p.m. on Nov. 16. While one man stood guard, the second approached an employee with a gun, but the intended victim was able to flee to the safety of a back room. Police said the robbers then fled without taking anything.
Less than an hour later, at 12:50 a.m. on the 17th, they were in Whitestone at the Gulf gas station and convenience store at 17-55 Francis Lewis Blvd. They took $2,400 in cash and MetroCards worth $800. Two employees required medical attention.
Anyone with information as to their identities is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
