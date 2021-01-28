Joann Ariola, the chairwoman of the Queens County Republican Party who ran against Donovan Richards for borough president in November, is throwing her hat in the ring to succeed Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) as the representative for District 32.
Ariola confirmed to the Chronicle that she is intending to run after maintaining for months that she was not considering it.
She recently filed with the New York City Campaign Finance Board, but has not formally launched her campaign yet.
“When I was running for borough president I was in it to win it. After looking at the numbers, especially within the 32nd Council District, and being urged by so many constituents within the 32nd District saying that we need you to run — we need someone who’s a moderate and can steer a moderate hand on the rudder the way that Councilmember Ulrich has done — I listened to them,” said Ariola.
She will go up against the winner among the now nine candidates running to be the Democratic nominee for the seat, and the one independent candidate.
— Max Parrott
