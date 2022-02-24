Councilwoman Joann Ariola was sworn in for her ceremonial Oath of Office on Sunday by retired Supreme Court Judge Augustus Agate. Her mother, Theresa, held the bible.
The ceremony took place at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach. Ariola, top center, was joined by her sons and daughters-in-law: Alison, Christian, Robert, Matthew and Chelsea. Her husband, John Shanks, is off camera.
Elected officials attended, including Councilman Robert Holden, above left, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, Councilwomen Nantasha Williams and Lynn Shulman, Speaker Adrienne Adams and Councilwomen Selvena Brooks-Powers and Vickie Paladino.
The FDNY Ceremonial Unit presented the colors for the event.
“I am here to celebrate with you all, to rejoice for the NYC Council and to bring you my gratitude for electing an amazing leader,” Adams said, according to a press release.
“I am looking forward to serving this district and being a loud voice for our constituents,” Ariola said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.