Councilwoman Joann Ariola’s Ozone Park office is open and ready for business following renovations.
Eric Ulrich, above, former councilman for District 32 and tenant of the space, gave his approval and admired the freshly painted walls and new flooring at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
Ariola (R-Ozone Park), with mic at top, welcomed the public to the office and was joined by her husband, John Shanks, her grandsons and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Assemblywomen Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), representatives of Community Boards 9 and 10, district leaders, civic associations, the 102nd Precinct, the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol and many more.
Ariola, center, introduced her new staff: constituent liaisons Alex Leguisamo, left, Nishat Islam and Linda Fogel, Budget Director Ciara Donley, Chief of Staff Phyllis Inserillo and constituent liaisons Jessica Genna and Robert Schwach.
The office, located at 93-06 101 Ave., is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesdays, when it is open until 7 p.m.
— Deirdre Bardolf
