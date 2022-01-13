Ariola releases 100-day plan for district

Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Howard Beach) has a busy 100 days ahead of her, according to a recently released plan.
Over the next few months, Ariola will continue meeting with many community leaders and city agencies. She will also address some top issues for the district spanning zoning and transportation. She has already “made a dent” in the list, she told the Chronicle.
At the top of the list is meeting with the commanding officers of the local precincts, school principals, Mayor Adams, leaders from several religious groups and the volunteer fire departments.
“It’s all to build relationships, and it’s all to make sure that they know that they have a Council member who is fighting for them,” Ariola said.
She said she wants District 32 to be on Adams’ radar, especially in terms of Covid mandates put in place by former Mayor de Blasio and how they are affecting residents.
Ariola said she also wants to follow through on law enforcement promises they both made during their campaigns.
“We need more police officers on the streets,” she said. “We need better trained police officers. We need our anti-gun units back on the streets. And these are all the things that he committed to during his campaign. And I just want to have conversations with him to make sure that they’re implemented.”
While visiting schools, Ariola said that Covid and the possibility of remote learning came up but that the focus was on school safety. She met with principals on the heels of the Scholars’ Academy incident in which an eighth-grader allegedly threatened an attack and posted a photo of a gun on Snapchat.
The other issue at schools, she said, is parents not only double-parking but triple-parking while transporting their kids.
Ariola plans to continue and build on former Councilman Eric Ulrich’s legacy of providing generous funding to schools.
Next up for her is touring the business districts of all the neighborhoods from Woodhaven to Breezy Point and meeting with business owners. Ariola said some places have had issues with shoplifting and she wants them to know they can reach out and she can help get the police involved.
She also wants religious leaders to know that the NYPD can be deployed to their churches, synagogues, mosques or mandirs if there is any fear within their communities.
“We’re scheduled to visit a mandir on 101st Avenue and I look forward to it,” said Ariola. “I think that you have to have an understanding of all the different religious backgrounds and the makeup of residents. I want them to understand that I’m a part of their community and, because I’m a woman of faith, I share their faith-based needs.”
Also on the list for meetings is getting together with Council members in neighboring districts, civic and community organizations and community boards.
Ariola plans to meet with the MTA to discuss transportation in the district including the viability of expanding the ferry service, QueensLink and express buses from the district to Manhattan.
She said she was encouraged by Gov. Hochul’s recent announcement to move forward on an Interborough Express rail line but she would also like to see state funding put into intraborough transportation, too, especially down to the Rockaways and the refurbishing of the old LIRR railway. Handicapped-accessible A and J lines would be a topic to bring up with the MTA as well, she said.
On the list is also addressing rezoning on the Rockaway Peninsula.
“There are some good zoning projects out there and there are some zoning projects that are not good for the Rockaway Peninsula, so I want to address all of them,” said Ariola.
She said a surfside redevelopment that would require rezoning a Zone 8 and allow 20-story buildings would have a negative impact. Rezoning on Beach Channel Drive, however, could benefit store owners, she said.
Another goal is to increase access to Covid testing. Four buses have been operating in the district with more to come this week, especially around Ozone Park. She has partnered with state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer-Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) in the efforts, with their most recent event providing rapid at-home tests.
“Oftentimes when elected officials are of different party enrollment, they don’t work together,” said Ariola. “And I think it is absolutely outstanding that all of us are working together to make sure that the communities that we serve are receiving the services that they deserve.”
Ariola is planning to have monthly meetups with constituents and will begin hosting “Coffee with the Councilwoman” events come Jan. 29. The first is expected to take place at All American Bagel & Barista Company in Lindenwood.
“It’s not just relationships with the agencies and storeowners and NYPD — it’s the relationship that I will have with the residents and constituents in the 32nd District,” she said.
“I think that it really shows that our first step is to be transparent.”
The councilwoman and her team are operating out of their Rockaway Park office while the one in Ozone Park gets a “facelift” of a fresh coat of paint and cleaned carpets.
