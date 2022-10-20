Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) fired off a series of tweets last week aimed at the Department of Transportation, calling attention to issues across her district and the pleasantries were spared.
“Hey @NYC_DOT @ydanis,” her first tweet on Oct. 12 began, tagging the department and Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.
“We first reported this unsafe, unsanitary condition at Beach 108th St. & Rockaway Freeway back in May, and nothing has been done. Collapsing fence, overgrown weeds, and illegal dumping in the now-exposed lot. Can we get something moving here?”
That same day, she tweeted about poorly paved potholes in Breezy Point. “This is still a tripping hazard but your office hasn’t responded to our request for a return visit.”
The department said those were repaired that week.
The next day, Ariola called attention to a request for a sign in Breezy Point honoring Sgt. Gerard J. Dunne, a veteran killed in Vietnam, to be replaced.
Later that day came, “Hey @NYC_DOT @ydanis you guys were allocated a million dollars back in FY ’19 to repair the medians and crosswalks along the Rockaway Freeway between Beach 102nd and 108th, but it still looks like this. Hundreds of students cross here every day, can you do something here?”
On Oct. 14, she tweeted that her office had been reaching out since April about a ponding issue in Woodhaven. “Are you guys going to do anything about this?” Ariola asked.
Finally, that day she concluded, “In the last three days I’ve tweeted you five different issues in my district and you haven’t responded to any of them. Think you could let us know what’s going on here?”
The agency maintains that there were no delays in responding to the councilwoman.
“We thank Council Member Ariola and her staff for bringing these matters to our attention,” spokesman Scott Gastel said in an email to the Chronicle. “We provided status updates on these issues in a timely manner to the Council Member’s office and we continue discussions with her and staff.”
Queens Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia called Ariola in response to the tweets, according to a spokesperson for Ariola.
According to the agency, the ponding issue in Woodhaven was inspected on Wednesday, following a conversation between Garcia and Ariola, and it was communicated that the case involves homeowner responsibility.
“When traditional channels don’t work, sometimes you need to make a bold move to grab their attention, and this certainly did,” the councilwoman said in a statement.
Permanent remedies on the Rockaway Peninsula continue to be investigated and the street sign for Dunne is expected to be replaced this fall, the DOT said.
