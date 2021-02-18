City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) could soon be following in his grandfather and brother’s footsteps.
On Feb. 16, the Queens County Democratic Party nominated Vallone to fill a vacancy in the 3rd Civil Court District.
According to the political organization, Vallone was rated “highly qualified” by the Independent Judicial Election Qualification Committee. He was one of the four designated for a judgeship, the others being Michael Goldman, Andrea Ogle and Cassandra Johnson.
Prior to serving as the District 19 city councilmember, Vallone worked as the managing partner for Vallone and Vallone for over 25 years. The general practice law firm was founded in Astoria in 1932 by Judge Charles Vallone, whose footsteps the Democratic nominee would be following in if he’s elected in November.
“It is an honor to be nominated by the Queens Democratic Party as a Civil Court Judge and I look forward to following in the proud legacy of my grandfather, Judge Charles J. Vallone,” Vallone told the Chronicle in an email.
The councilmember’s older brother, Peter Jr., is also a Civil Court judge. He had previously been the city councilmember for District 22. Their father, Peter Sr., was the first speaker of the City Council in 1986.
Vallone is term-limited from his District 19 seat, but the Queens County Democratic Party designated former Democratic District Leader in Northeast Queens and Metropolitan Public Strategies President Austin Shafran to take his place.
The party also endorsed Assemblymember David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) in his campaign for city comptroller.
The bid will be the second for Weprin, who ran for the position in 2009, but lost to John Liu. Weprin finished the primary race in last place, also behind now-District Attorney Melinda Katz and former City Councilmember David Yassky.
Weprin served as the District 23 city councilmember for eight years and as the chamber’s Finance Committee chairman. He’s served as the 24th District assemblymember since 2010.
His younger brother, Mark, preceded him as the district assemblymember and also spent time as a city councilmember. Their father, Saul Weprin, was a 23-year assemblymember, serving as its speaker for his final four years.
“He has extensive experience in public service as a legislator but most impressive is his previous work as Deputy Superintendent of Banks and Secretary of the Banking Board for NYS,” the QCDP said in a tweet.
The borough Democratic Party also announced a slew of City Council endorsements Tuesday morning:
• Sandra Ung for District 20;
• Francisco Moya for District 21;
• Jim Gennaro for District 24;
• Ebony Yong for District 26;
• Adrienne Adams for District 28;
• Lynn Schulman for District 29; and
• Selvena Brooks-Powers for District 31.
Additionally, the party endorsed Donovan Richards in his bid to continue his role as Queens borough president.
