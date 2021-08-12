Do you think you may be ready to retire and want to apply for Social Security benefits?
We’re here to help you make an informed decision about when to apply for benefits based on your individual and family circumstances.
Would it be better for you to start getting benefits early with a smaller monthly amount over a longer period? Or perhaps wait for a larger monthly payment over less time? The answer is personal and depends on several factors, such as your current and anticipated cash needs, your health and your family history on longevity. You should consider other sources of retirement income including any plans you may have to work in retirement. Most importantly, you should study your future financial needs and obligations, and estimate your future Social Security benefit.
The easiest way to estimate your future Social Security benefits is with a personal “my Social Security account.” You can create your free account at ssa.gov/myaccount. With your account you can see how much you might receive each month based on the age you want to start receiving benefits.
We encourage you to weigh all the factors carefully before making the crucial decision about when to begin receiving Social Security benefits. This decision affects the monthly benefit amount you will receive for the rest of your life, and may affect benefits for your survivors.
Social Security’s retirement portal
Whether you’re ready to learn about, apply for, or manage your retirement benefits, our retirement portal makes it easy for you to find the information you need. How easy? You can do it from your computer, tablet and even smartphone!
In our retirement portal, you can:
• get our Retirement publications;
• estimate your benefits with one of our many calculators;
• find your Full Retirement Age; and
• learn about retirement benefits for a spouse and family members.
Three retirement planning tips for women
One day in 1939, Ida May Fuller stopped by the local Social Security office in her hometown of Rutland, Vt. to inquire about Social Security benefits. She knew she had been paying into Social Security, and wanted to learn more. The following year, she received the very first Social Security benefit payment — $22.54 — arriving as check number 00-000-001. Ida’s story still holds lessons for women today — and it started with her getting the information she needed.
Today, signing up for a personal my Social Security account at ssa.gov/myaccount can help you get information tailored for you to plan for your retirement. It’s never too late to start planning. Ida was 65 years old when she started receiving benefit payments, but she lived well beyond her life expectancy of 65 years, 4 months. In fact, Ida lived to be 100 years old, and received Social Security benefit payments for 35 years.
It’s important to create your personal my Social Security account as soon as possible. With your account, you can view estimates of future benefits, verify your earnings, and view the estimated Social Security and Medicare taxes you’ve paid. Verifying earnings is important because your future benefit is based on your earnings history.
Your Social Security benefit payments will provide only a portion of your pre-retirement income. You may have to save more to have adequate income for your desired lifestyle in retirement.
Savings need to be an active part of your plan to take care of yourself and your family’s financial future. Ida never married. She supported herself. However, you may find yourself widowed or divorced — and having to provide for yourself for several more years. Unlike in Ida’s day, you can go online to see if you’re eligible at www.ssa.gov/retirement to receive a current, deceased or former spouse’s benefits. It might make financial sense to claim those benefits instead of your own — since the payments could be higher based on the individual’s own earnings history.
We encourage you to follow Ida’s example and plan for your financial future. Please share this information with your friends and family — and help us spread the word on social media.
You and your loved ones can discover all of these resources at ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.
Nilsa Henriquez is a Social Security Public Affairs Specialist located in Queens.
