Assemblymember Juan Ardila (D-Maspeth) hired legal counsel to conduct an independent review of the accusations of sexual assault made against him, and it has found him not guilty, two sources familiar with the situation told the Chronicle last Friday. The same sources said Ardila had planned to announce the findings this week.
Ardila had not previously made public the review, which was conducted within a matter of weeks as Albany was and still is in the midst of budget negotiations for the upcoming fiscal year. He did not respond to a request for comment, nor did he make the announcement after the Chronicle initially reported it last Friday.
When one of the two women accusing the lawmaker learned of the review — for which she told the Chronicle she was not contacted — she last Thursday opted to press charges and cooperate with a criminal investigation into the allegations by the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit and the Office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as the New York Post reported last Thursday night. Bragg’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
The Office of Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark is also involved with the case, a source familiar with the investigation told the Chronicle. Asked for confirmation on the DA’s role in the case, a spokesperson for the office said, “We are unable to comment on a possible investigation right now, but will provide information at a later time if we can.”
Assemblymember Catalina Cruz (D-Corona), a close ally of Ardila’s, had previously called for an independent review into her colleague’s alleged actions.
Asked about her role in the review, if any, Cruz wrote in a message to the Chronicle, “I have no comment except to say that I can confirm that I have never and don’t practice that area of the law and I’m not involved with any type of investigation on this matter.”
Less than a month ago, Ardila was accused of sexually assaulting the women, two Fordham University students, at an October 2015 party in Manhattan with other Fordham students and alumni, as the Chronicle first reported. He had graduated from the school the previous spring. His first accuser said she came forward after learning he had been elected to the state Assembly last November.
Neither woman had reported her experience to the police in 2015 — which one of them previously told the Chronicle was out of a lack faith in the legal system and, initially, a lack of tangible evidence — nor had either taken any legal action up until now.
Asked about her change of heart, the victim who is pressing charges said in a statement to the Chronicle, “Juan Ardila’s disregard for the calls from elected officials and my call for resignation is a clear sign that he is unfit for public office.
“I hope for a fair and swift investigation and justice will be served. Juan Ardila must be held accountable for the pain inflicted to his victims including those who may have not publicly come forward yet.”
In the days following the initial report, numerous elected officials called for him to step down, including Gov. Hochul, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens), City Comptroller Brad Lander — who was Ardila’s boss and in the City Council at the time of the incident — state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers), former Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan, Ardila’s predecessor, Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and several more from Queens.
The first woman, who is speaking with law enforcement, said Ardila forcibly touched her while she was heavily intoxicated and dragged her toward another room, but a friend intervened before the future lawmaker could do anything further.
A second woman, who relayed information to the Chronicle through the first, said that on the same night, Ardila pulled her into a bathroom and started kissing her. When she realized what was happening, she said, she pulled away and saw he had exposed himself and was touching himself; she immediately ran out of the room.
When the Chronicle initially asked Ardila for comment on the allegations on March 13, he said, “I don’t even know what this is.” When asked about a message he had sent to the first victim in 2018, apologizing for his behavior, he said, “Definitely no comment.”
Later that night, the lawmaker’s chief of staff sent the Chronicle a follow-up statement, in which he did not deny the allegations. “I apologize for my behavior,” the statement reads. “I have spent time reflecting and I hope to prove I have matured since college. I’m committed to learning from this and I am able to demonstrate my own personal growth.” He made a longer statement the next day elaborating on the first, and again not denying the alleged events.
It was radio silence online for the lawmaker’s office for more than a week after the Chronicle broke the story. Two weeks ago, however, Ardila began posting on social media about his work in Albany, proceeding with business as usual.
Ardila did not respond to a request for comment on the criminal probe.
When a reporter from The People’s Voice asked Ardila in Albany last Thursday morning — prior to the Post’s report — about the allegations and calls for his resignation, the lawmaker said, “We put out a statement.
“I’ll have more to share shortly.”
