A few years ago, state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) was speaking at a public meeting, fondly recalling his days as a hardworking young aide to then-Councilman Archie Spigner.
“We’d be going to events all Saturday and Sunday,” Comrie told the audience. “At about 9:45 p.m. on Sunday he’d drop me off at home and say, ‘Have a good weekend, Leroy.’”
Spigner, about two weeks later, was asked about the story on a Friday night as he was leaving a meeting of Hollis and St. Albans residents fighting the placement of a homeless men’s shelter.
Spigner chuckled, smiled a mischievous smile, waved and said, “Have a good weekend ... ” as he turned and headed home.
The first African American to represent Queens in the City Council, Spigner, who remained a fixture and a force in Democratic politics nearly three decades into his “retirement” from the public square, died last Thursday at age 92. His passing was announced on the Facebook page of the Guy R. Brewer United Democratic Club.
“It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our great leader former City Councilman and District Leader Archie ‘The Dean’ Spigner,” the club posted.
Survivors include his wife, District Leader Leslie Spigner, son Philip, one grandchild, two great-granddaughters and two stepsons. His first wife, Christine, and son Archie Jr. are deceased.
Funeral or memorial details were unavailable prior to the Chronicle’s deadline.
The elder statesman of Southeast Queens politics, Spigner was a protege of Brewer and served on the Council from 1974 to 1992.
But the South Carolina native and Addisleigh Park resident remained a civic activist and fixture at any public meeting or rally on any matter of importance to Southeast Queens for many years after that.
His advice and endorsement were actively sought by just about any area Democrat seeking to run for anything from district leader to City Hall.
“Our community and indeed our whole city lost a giant this week in the passing of the Hon. Archie Spigner,” said state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) in a statement issued by his office. “Archie Spigner forged a career in public service that spanned more than half of a century and made him a legend in his own time, and not just in Southeast Queens or New York City, but throughout our country.”
Comrie both mourned Spigner and celebrated his legacy, praising his mentor as a transformative figure in civics, government and politics.
He “is as responsible as anyone else alive today for making Black representation in government a reality,” Comrie said. “We are all standing on the shoulders of Archie Spigner.
“To me and to so many others, Archie was not only the Dean of Southeast Queens politics, he was my friend and mentor — in fact, my political father — and my heart is heavy because of this tremendous loss.”
The senator said he and his colleagues will now consider memorializing Spigner “in a way befitting someone of his stature.”
“Southeast Queens lost a godfather of politics last night,” U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) tweeted on Friday. “New York City lost a great leader last night, and our nation lost a great man. Archie Spigner will be missed dearly. May god rest his soul.”
Spigner was born in 1928 in Orangeburg, SC, but his family moved north shortly afterward, according to a brief biography sent out by the office of Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans).
He graduated from the old Needle Trades High School in Manhattan and began working in a shoe factory. But he also continued his education in civics and became involved in the labor movement, becoming a shop steward at the factory.
After moving to St. Albans he became a bus driver and a member of Transit Workers Union Local 100.
Two of his early political mentors were Guy R. Brewer and Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Browne.
Miller said Spigner was shaped by his family’s experience in the Great Migration of black families from the Jim Crow South, which gave him insight into race relations and legislation, such as that for police sensitivity training.
“To myself and countless others, he was a mentor and an inspiration, setting a standard we all strive to achieve in serving our constituents,” Miller said in a statement on Twitter. “Few of us can hope to live as impactful a life as Archie did.”
Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) offered his tribute just days before winning the election as Queens borough president.
“Archie, I will miss the mentorship, laughs, frankness and the times we shared like so many of my colleagues in government and beyond,” Richards said on Twitter. “As I reflect on my journey, I know it wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for your tenacity to push us all toward greatness. Thank you, sir. The work you started continues.”
Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) recalled Spigner fondly on Twitter.
“Rest in power, big guy,” he said. “Archie’s Yiddish was better than mine: he was a macher and a mensch. And a mentor to me. It was a privilege to know him, and to see him operate. Old school. He built power for his community without apology. #NYC has lost a giant.”
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) remembered Spigner on a personal and professional level.
“Archie Spigner was a leader and steadfast pillar of Southeast Queens for decades,” Schumer said. “He broke barriers, ably represented Queens communities and delivered many improvements for area parks, health centers, senior services and schools. Archie was a good friend of mine and a man of easy and affable disposition that made him a pleasure to work with. I will miss him dearly and extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) posted a video compilation of Spigner in his regular online newsletter.
“Archie Spigner was an institution in New York City politics and the cornerstone of southeast Queens political power,” Vanel said. “I am truly humbled to have spent time to get to know him as a colleague, friend, adversary and mentor. He has counseled and helped countless. His legacy is one of community, mentorship, building and maintaining democratic values and more.”
