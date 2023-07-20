Aqueduct Race Track is now “off the table” as a migrant tent location, according to Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park). The announcement came at a rally on Monday evening in front of Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park, where electeds, civic leaders and residents of South Queens gathered to express their opposition to asylum seekers being brought to the racetrack.
The disclosure that Aqueduct Race Track, along with the Creedmoor Psychiatric Facility in Queens Village, was under consideration to become a migrant shelter came Saturday evening, first reported by THE CITY with information from a source within the Adams administration. The source said each location was expected to house around 1,000 adults, and officials were aiming to open the tents within two to three weeks.
The resulting outrage from residents was impossible for local electeds and civic leaders to ignore.
A letter was penned by Ariola’s office, and signed by Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), Assemblymembers Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) and David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and community board Chairs Betty Braton (CB 10) and Sherry Algredo (CB 9).
In the letter, which was addressed to President Biden, Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams, the officials pressed for the racetrack to be taken out of consideration for a migrant “base camp.” They also urged Biden to address the border crisis and send the city necessary financial relief, and encouraged Hochul to categorize the migrant crisis as a state of emergency.
The pushback from local electeds and residents resulted in the councilwoman receiving exciting news just minutes before Monday’s rally.
“Without all that we’ve done in the last 48 hours, I would not be able to make this breaking news announcement — that Aqueduct Race Track has been taken off the table as a tent city,” Ariola announced to the crowd.
“This is your victory, but remember the victory is only going to be short-lived if we continue taking so many asylum seekers without the help of our federal and state government,” she said.
The celebration included calls for the state and federal governments to act.
“Kathy Hochul, it’s time for action. Joe Biden, it’s time for action,” Ariola said. Her words were met with raucous enthusiasm from the crowd.
“If the federal government does not do its part, we have problems. And guess what? This site will be bad. So we can’t stop,” state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) said at the rally. “This crisis, like a rubber band, has stretched our resources. But before that rubber band snaps — or my constituents snap — we need to find solutions.”
Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) was met with jeers from a disgruntled audience after suggesting that the mayor is in a “difficult position” and that the border issue is beyond the mayor’s “domain.”
“Once folks come into this city, as the top elected official in the city, it’s his job to figure out what to do with them,” Sanders clarified to the crowd.
“This was a bad move, and I have said that to the mayor,” he said. “This is not the site. This is not the place.”
Rajkumar was met with similar discontent from protesters when she called on President Biden to help the city with resources and to evenly distribute the migrants among other cities.
“I urge Governor Hochul to ask President Biden to declare a state of emergency so that this crisis is treated with the seriousness that it deserves to be treated with — because this is an emergency,” Rajkumar said, being met with jeers of, “Close the border!”
The overall consensus was that the fight is not over for those who wish to keep their neighborhood free from migrant tent cities.
Ariola explained that Aqueduct Race Track had been considered for migrants in the past, but once surveyed, did not fit the criteria.
“To the administration’s credit, they really paid attention to what we were saying and the reasons why,” she told the Chronicle. “But with that many migrants coming in, honestly, there isn’t an area that they can turn down because there are too many people to house and to make sure that they’re taken care of. And that’s why I say this is off the table only for now,” she said.
“I know the mayor’s ears are open. I know the administration’s ears are open. I know the Council’s ears are open, but I want the government on the state level and our federal representatives to understand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.