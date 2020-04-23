A temporary 1,000-bed hospital that Gov. Cuomo and the White House agreed would be built on the grounds of Aqueduct Race Track in preparation for an overflow of CODVID-19 patients will not be built, according to a tweet from reporter Zack Fink of NY1.
Fink reported that the Aqueduct site and others in the other outer boroughs will not be built as their capacity no longer appears to be needed to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
Cuomo’s office and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not respond to numerous requests from the Chronicle for comment on the status of the Aqueduct hospital site over the last week.
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, which came to deal with possible non-COVID overflow in the event city hospitals became overrun, also is returning to its home port in Virginia.
The plan for Aqueduct, the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, CUNY Staten Island and the New York Expo Center in the Bronx were announced on March 28 as the state prepped a worst-case scenario.
— Michael Gannon
