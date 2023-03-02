After more than three years and a number of stops and starts, the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center reopened with much fanfare on Monday morning.
“We are beyond excited to reopen this beloved Aquatic Center to the community, a true focal point for water education, swim training, and exercise for many Queens swimmers,” said Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue in a press release issued Monday.
“In addition to the work done on the facility to increase the Center’s longevity, programming here will be better than ever — as part of the reopening, five swim classes are returning, and we’re even introducing two new classes for the first time ever,” she said.
The center welcomed about 350,000 visitors per year prior to closing in 2020. It is slated to close again in 2025 for major roof repairs. The Department of Parks and Recreation did not respond to inquiries about a start date and an estimated length of closure.
Attendees at the opening included U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing); Borough President Donovan Richards; Councilmembers Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) and Sandra Ung (D-Flushing); and representatives of Community Boards 4, 6, 7 and 8.
Also in attendance were senior swimmers from the Roy Wilkins Recreation Center in St. Albans, the Al Oerter Recreation Center in Flushing and St. John’s University.
Regular programs at the pool will feature returning classes such as Swim for Life, Learn to Swim, Youth Swim Teams, Adult and Senior Water Aerobics and Adaptive Aquatics. Two new courses include a swim instruction program for water safety instructors, which gives participants the tools to teach others to become WSIs; and youth and adult hydro-fit, a kind of competitive swim conditioning and training.
“Swimming isn’t just recreation and exercise, it’s also a life-saving skill for New Yorkers. I’m thrilled to celebrate the long-awaited reopening of the Flushing Meadows Aquatic Center, which will host two new swim classes alongside five returning programs,” Krishnan said in the press release.
“The reopening of the Aquatic Center has been a long time coming, and I’m thrilled that Queens residents will once again will be able to take advantage of all that this exceptional facility has to offer,” said Meng.
The pool closed in January 2020 for the emergency installation of netting on the ceiling. The pandemic hit the brakes on that, and instead of the “at least six weeks” the department had initially estimated, the work was completed in July 2021, according to local news site The City. But the pool remained closed, even as in December 2021, then-Deputy Parks Commissioner Margaret Nelson told the City Council it would reopen in either January or February 2022. That was because the department started some repairs to the pool floor. The Parks Department project tracker shows work on that began in September 2022 and is now complete.
“While I know it has been frustrating for them to be without this swimming pool for so long, I am happy the Parks Department is finally able to reopen it,” Ung said.
Richards said it will be a great place for families, with his own being no exception.
“As the father of a young son, I can’t wait to spend steamy summer days at the Aquatics Center with my family, and I look forward to seeing thousands of my neighbors there as well,” he said.
