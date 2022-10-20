The plaintiffs seeking to have a special master draw up new Assembly districts, as was done earlier this year with state Senate and U.S. House lines, this week filed a notice of appeal after suffering an adverse ruling at the end of September.
State Supreme Court Justice Lawrence Love ruled on Sept. 28 that the Independent Redistricting Commission should again try to create new Assembly maps. The IRC had failed to do that for all three legislative bodies, as required after the last Census.
The Legislature drew new lines for all three, leading to a court case that put the U.S. House and state Senate maps on trial. When those were struck down, a special master was tapped to draw new ones. The Assembly maps were challenged in a later case; the plaintiffs want those nullified, too.
Love’s ruling says the state Constitution requires the IRC to draw the maps and refers to the procedure in the other case an “utterly anti-democratic emergency response” required only due to time constraints no longer present. One attorney for the plaintiffs told City and State the IRC chair himself says the process is “doomed to fail.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
