Asian Pacific Americans Voting and Organizing to Increase Civic Engagement — known as APA VOICE — is hosting serveral town halls citywide to inform APA community members of how the recently redrawn legislative maps affect them and to mobilize residents for the City Council redistricting process, which will be used in the 2023 election cycle. This year’s congressional and state maps are now tied up in court.
Community members from Flushing, Bayside, Linden Hill, Murray Hill, Auburndale and Oakland Gardens are encouraged to attend the first Queens-based town hall at the Murray Hill Long Island Rail Road station on April 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. The meeting will be outdoors.
On April 30, another is set for the Woodside, Elmhurst and Jackson Heights communities at Amazing Grace Church, located on the second floor of 69-02 Roosevelt Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m.
Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park residents can attend APA VOICE’s May 11 meeting at the Liberty Palace Banquet Hall from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
