After engaging in a five-month search and having an interim leader serve for 10 months on top of that, the Queens Historical Society has named Jason D. Antos as its new executive director.
Antos, who had served as interim executive director since last September, first come to the society as a volunteer and independent researcher in 2005. A decade later, he was appointed to the board of directors as vice president of operations and then became board president in 2019.
“I am very humbled by the board’s decision to appoint me to the position of executive director,” Antos said in a statement. “The Queens Historical Society has a legacy of promoting and preserving the history of Queens for more than half a century and I am proud to help continue that legacy.”
Antos became interim executive director after the Historical Society’s headquarters at the Kingsland Homestead in Flushing had been shut down for 16 months due to Covid. He immediately reopened the facility to the public.
“Our goal is to help re-establish our beloved society after a long shutdown, bring programming back on line and start applying for more grants so that we may continue our mission in preserving Queens County’s epic history,” Antos said.
Antos has published seven books on Queens history, including the first ever written on Shea Stadium and, most recently, “Images of America: Douglaston and Little Neck,” released in June.
In September, the society will celebrate the anniversary of the historical Weeping Beech Tree in Weeping Beech Park, where the Kingsland Homestead is located. The seeds were imported by Flushing nurseryman Samuel Bowne Parsons Jr. in 1847.
“We look forward to welcoming the entire Queens and New York City community back to Queens Historical Society!” said Antos.
