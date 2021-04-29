Old social media posts that surfaced have come back to haunt a challenger in the Democratic primary for the 30th Council District.
Juan Ardila, who is challenging Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), has apologized for homophobic, racist, anti-Semitic and misogynistic posts he made as a teenager and has removed them from Facebook.
While Holden has said there is no room in the Democratic Party for such behavior, a spokesman for Ardila’s campaign said he is staying in the race.
The postings were first reported last Sunday by the New York Post.
“As a lifelong Democrat, I was shocked and saddened to see the vile language that was used by my primary opponent, Juan Ardila,” Holden said in an email to the Chronicle. “There is no place anywhere in the Democratic Party, on the New York City Council or in the City of New York for the kind of racist, homophobic, misogynistic language that Mr. Ardila has publicly posted on social media.”
Holden said while there is room on the Council for diversity of opinion and “spirited debate on many issues,” he called on people to condemn his challenger’s behavior.
“As the spouse of an Asian American, I know firsthand the ugliness, fear and violence that racist attitudes cause,” he said.
Paul Henderson, a spokesman for the Ardila campaign, said in an email to the Chronicle the challenger has no intention of dropping out of the race.
“It’s sad but not surprising to see Bob Holden resort to digging up comments from an opponent’s childhood years in a desperate attempt to make up for his own dismal record on supporting equality and opposing discrimination,” Henderson said.
While saying Ardila “regrets making hurtful comments when he was a kid,” Henderson accused Holden of using his platform as an elected official to hurt and disenfranchise vulnerable New Yorkers.
He said Holden has “actively opposed rights” for transgender and gender nonconforming New Yorkers and opposed prohibiting employment discrimination and harassment based on New Yorkers’ sexual and reproductive health decisions.
Ardila is running as a progressive candidate, and Holden called on “my colleagues in government” and all unions and other organizations that have supported Mr. Ardila’s campaign to reverse their endorsements of his campaign.
He mentioned Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and state Sens. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) and Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) by name among others.
Ardila also is endorsed by the Working Families Party and numerous influential labor unions, including District Council 37, BJ32 SEIU, 1199 SEIU and the Hotel Trades Council. Holden is endorsed by the United Federation of Teachers, the Police Benevolent Association and a number of first-responder and blue collar unions.
Van Bramer said in an email from his borough president campaign that he is standing by Ardila.
“The words he used as a teenager were reprehensible,” said Van Bramer, who is gay. “He has taken responsibility and apologized to me personally and to all rightfully offended and hurt by that language. I believe Juan when he says he would never use those words again and that they do not reflect the man he has become.”
A spokesman for Gianaris declined to comment. Richards’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment. Nor did Ramos’ office, nor the Stonewall Democratic Club.
