Elected officials spoke out after a vulgar statement aimed at Jewish women was spray-painted on a Forest Hills fence.
“There is no room for hate [in] our neighborhood. There is no tolerance for desecration of property,” Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) tweeted last Wednesday. “We must stand up against repugnant actions such as this that occurred in Forest Hills.”
Five panels of the white fence near the Grand Central Service road and 68th Drive were tagged.
Assemblyman David Weprin, Co-president of the National Association of Jewish Legislators, also condemned the graffiti.
“As the most diverse borough in New York City it is important that everyone in Queens feels safe,” he said in a statement. “A hate crime against one group is a hate crime against all of us. There is no place for hate anywhere in our city or state.”
Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, said the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.
“They’re going to try to track down some video and work from there,” he said.
Borough President Donovan Richards said his office is working with the NYPD, city Commission on Human Rights and the city’s office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes to find out who did this.
“This sickening display of anti-Semitism has no place in the world’s borough, especially as our Jewish brothers and sisters in Forest Hills and across Queens rejoice during the holy week of Chanukah,” he said, adding, “This intolerable act of vandalism will not go unpunished.”
City Council candidate Avi Cyperstein and Eli Love, a member of Chaveirim of Queens, a volunteer-based assistance crew, helped clean the graffiti once cleared by the police.
Volunteers from Queens Borough Safety Patrol Shmira also helped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.