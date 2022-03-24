Less than a year after becoming the first woman to take on the role of chief executive of New York, Gov. Hochul, who replaced Andrew Cuomo amid his sexual harassment allegations, has signed a package of legislation that would hold other public officials and their staff accountable for similar misconduct.
In the course of 15 years, the Empire State has had Govs. Eliot Spitzer (2007 to 2008), David Paterson (2008 to 2010) and Cuomo (2011 to 2021) leave office in scandal.
“From day one, it has been one of my top priorities to clean up Albany, change a culture of harassment and abuse, and ensure safe, respectful workplaces,” Hochul said in a statement.
Cuomo, Briarwood-born and Queens-bred, resigned from office on Aug. 11, 2021, 16 months shy of finishing his third term (Dec. 31, 2022) after being accused of harassing 11 women, paving a pathway for Hochul to succeed him as the 57th governor of New York. The former gubernatorial leader, however, has maintained his innocence and the criminal charges against him were dismissed in January.
Hochul, who previously served as the lieutenant governor, has primed herself as a more collaborative, even-tempered and inoffensive leader.
The Workplace Harassment and Discrimination legislation, signed this Women’s History Month, includes three bills that prohibit the release of personnel files as a retaliatory action, establish state and public employers to be subject to provisions of the Human Rights Law and launches a toll free hotline.
“It is indeed Women’s History Month,” Hochul said last week during a press conference. “Let’s make some history ... but as I said all along, more important than making history, is making a difference.”
Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) was the lead sponsor of bill A07101, which not only protects employees’ documents of those who complain about unlawful discriminatory practices by employers, but it also protects other personnel who assist in those proceedings.
“No New Yorker, no woman should ever fear being retaliated against because they have come forward about being harmed by someone in the workplace,” González-Rojas said in a statement. “With the signing of my bill today, we are sending a strong message to victims and survivors across New York State that they are not alone and will be heard, and we will protect them.”
Black women are disproportionately represented among women who file sexual harassment charges and one in three women who file complaints report retaliatory action against them, according to González-Rojas.
Bill A2483B, sponsored by Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou (D-Manhattan), further clarifies that the state is an employer of anyone serving in the executive, judiciary and legislative branches, including the staff of elected officials and judges, that the state will not be able to avoid responsibility for harassment and that both public and private employees are protected by its regulations. She also worked on bill A.2035B, which establishes a confidential toll-free hotline that connects complainants with experienced pro-bono attorneys who will outline their legal rights and advise on their cases.
“New York closes the loophole that leaves state staff vulnerable to sexual harassment and creates a hotline that provides victims of sexual harassment with crucial resources and legal assistance,” Niou said in a statement.
State Sens. Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn) and Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx) sponsored the legislative package in the state Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.