Two days before the six-year anniversary of Eric Garner’s death, a law banning police officers from using the chokehold maneuver that killed him was signed into law.
Included as part of an NYPD Accountability Package, the local law makes use of the restraint as well as other uses of deadly force a criminal offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The maneuver, used on Garner in 2014, was banned by the NYPD in 1993, but there were little repercussions for officers who still employed it.
“These bills are actions that we have the responsibility to take to reform our laws and our criminal justice system in ways that make it true and real that #BlackLivesMatter in NYC, and to have the police conduct themselves in a way that shows #BlackLivesMatter to them,” Councilmember Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows), the anti-chokehold bill’s sponsor, tweeted following the ceremony.
Despite supporting a majority of the laws included in the package, Councilmember Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) voted against Lancman’s measure, finding issue with its language: “This bill establishes a misdemeanor for restraining an individual in a manner that restricts the flow of air or blood by compressing the windpipe or the carotid arteries on each side of the neck, or sitting, kneeling, or standing on the chest or back in a manner that compresses the diaphragm, in the course of effecting or attempting to effect an arrest.”
Holden, who also voted against Vanessa Gibson’s (D-Bronx) surveillance technology oversight bill, raised questions as to the motives behind his fellow representatives’ votes.
“The rush to pass these bills was evidence that many of my colleagues were more concerned with appeasing the protesters rather than using logic and balance,” Holden told the Chronicle Tuesday. “Some of these bills will undoubtedly make police officers’ jobs more difficult when they find themselves in life-and-death situations. The ‘chokehold’ bill in particular uses vague language like ‘diaphragm’ that essentially criminalizes far more than chokeholds, which have been banned by the department for many years. This has contributed significantly to the erosion of trust between police and the public, and the subsequent rise in shootings and other crimes.”
Councilmember Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) was the only other Queens representative to vote against part of the package. He joined Holden in opposing Gibson’s surveillance technology oversight bill, as well as Public Safety Committee Chairperson Donovan Richards’ (D-Laurelton) measure to establish an internal disciplinary matrix. Ulrich did not respond to a request for comment, but he did tweet, “2021 can’t come soon enough. @NYCMayor is completely incompetent,” in the days before the package was signed into law.
Both councilmembers did, however, support a measure introduced by Richards that requires the department to develop a standardized disciplinary system to ensure that officers found guilty of misconduct are penalized with clear guidelines for punishment.
“This police reform package was long overdue. When training and educating doesn’t work, we have to agitate and legislate,” Richards told the Chronicle in an email. “We see and experience a system that doesn’t hold police officers responsible for their abuse against Black and brown people. This package applies pressure to hold the entire department accountable for the actions of officers they deploy into our communities. As we cope with our exacerbated trauma, we will continue to fight for transparency and fairness.”
The other measures that make up the package protect the right of the public to record police activities; require that the badge numbers and rank designations of officers be visible at all times; create comprehensive reporting and oversight of NYPD surveillance technologies; and overhaul the existing Early Intervention system and replace it with one that identifies problematic officers and transparent reporting.
The measures aim to increase transparency within the law enforcement system and strengthen trust between officers and the community, according to Mayor de Blasio.
De Blasio signed the sweeping reforms after he, Lancman and other elected officials and community members painted a “Black Lives Matter” mural on Morris Avenue from East 161st to East 162nd streets in the Bronx. The mural has appeared in each borough except for Queens, but one will be installed on 153rd Street between Jamaica and Archer avenues in the coming weeks.
“The Black Lives Matter movement has been at the forefront of change in New York City and across our nation. I’m proud to sign these sweeping reforms into law and honor the work they’ve done,” the mayor said. “I’m confident we can make these reforms work and continue strengthening the bond between police officers and our communities.”
